SIDNEY — Edward Jones Financial Adviser DiAnne Karas recently qualified for the firm’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Conference, which recognizes and celebrates engagement and leadership in DEI efforts.

From the approximately 52,000 associates at Edward Jones, 350 are invited to attend. They will gain insights, tools and resources to strengthen their DEI acumen through interactive panel discussions, presentations, workshops and networking sessions.

“Our unwavering support for diversity, equity and inclusion comes to life on many different fronts all across our organization,” said Jennifer Kingston, the Edward Jones principal who leads DEI. “Every one of our attendees at this year’s conference will have a different story to tell about their efforts to make a difference for people from diverse cultures and backgrounds. And all are making a positive impact for our clients and colleagues, and in their communities.”

Attendees, which included financial advisers, branch team support members and home-office associates, were invited based on efforts they’ve undertaken in one of more of three areas: continuous learning, inclusive leadership and behaviors, and diverse representation.

The conference will be held Sept. 27-29, 2023, in St. Louis.

Karas and branch office administrator Heather Dyer can be reached at 937-497-0135 or by visiting Karas’ website at www.edwardjones.com/dianne-karas.

Karas’ office is located at 153 Village Green Drive, Sidney.