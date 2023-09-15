OneOhio Recovery Foundation

SIDNEY — The nine county delegation operating as the OneOhio Recovery Foundation Region 15 Board will be meeting on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Shelby County Ag Center, 810 Fair Road, Sidney. Region 15 covers Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Shelby, Logan, Champaign, Miami, Preble and Darke Counties. OneOhio was organized over 19 distinct areas of the state to implement strategies for disbursing opioid settlement funds on a regional basis.

The purpose of the Sept. 18 meeting of the Region 15 OneOhio Recovery Foundation Board is primarily to hear from three speakers working on the frontline of opioid addiction treatment and services.

To connect with the meeting virtually:

Join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/526680317

You can also dial in using your phone.

Access Code: 526-680-317

United States: +1 (224) 501-3412

Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:

https://meet.goto.com/install

Board of Developmental Disabilities

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, Sept. 18, at noon, in the conference room, 1200 S. Children’s Home Road, Sidney. Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent, service and support administration director, community education and outreach director, early childhood director, early intervention director and personnel updates.

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY — The Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Monday, Sept. 18, at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s Council Chambers.

Sidney Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Planning Commission will meet on Monday, Sept. 18, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s Council Chambers.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

H-H Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. in the media center. Items on the agenda include approving monthly financial reports and expenditures; approving bus fuel bids; personnel issues; and approving the 2023-24 building and district goals.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Sept. 18, at 7 p.m. at the school. Items on the agenda include approval of extended day field trips; approve changes, updates and new policies for the district; approve the treasurer’s report and hear reports from maintenance, elementary and high school principals and the superintendent.

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Board of Elections will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Board of Elections Office, 230 E. Court St., Sidney.

Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp.

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room, 129 E. Court St.

Shelby County Fair Board

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Fair Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 655 S. Highland Ave.

Sidney Tree Board

SIDNEY — The Tree Board will meet on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s Council Chambers.