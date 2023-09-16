125 Years ago

September 16, 1898

Henry Young and Company, clothing merchants have decided to quit business and this week made that announcement. They expect to close out their entire stock of clothing within the next 100 days. This firm commenced doing business in this city 11 years ago.

——-

At a meeting of the Democratic County Executive committee this afternoon, the committee organized by electing Dr. J.W. Costolo, chairman; L.M. Studevant, vice chairman; Ernest C. Amos, secretary, and W.I. Heiser, treasurer.

——-

Quite a number of Roosevelt’s Rough Riders, on their way to their western homes from New York City, have passed through here on the Big Four railroad the past few days.

100 Years ago

September 16, 1923

Work has begun on the Nutt lot on North Ohio avenue, where Stanley Bryan and his associates are building what will be one of the finest business blocks in Sidney. This structure when completed will be a modern five-story brick building with an up-to-date candy factory in the rear. The new factory will provide twice as much floor space as the old Venus plant.

——-

After winning first prize at the Shelby county fair on Thursday, a valuable sorrel mule, one of a match pair belonging to Merril Howell, residing west of Maplewood, broke out of his tent stable at the fairgrounds and started for home, and was killed by a Western Ohio freight car near Swanders. The mule, which had been grazing along the traction line right-of-way, suddenly dashed in front of the car.

——-

D.H. Rahn, who will have a public sale of Jersey cattle at his home east of Sidney on Oct. 3, will open a delicatessen store in the Oldham block at the corner of Poplar street and West avenue. He will locate in the room occupied by Yarber’s Plumbing store in the near future.

75 Years ago

September 16, 1948

Miss Patty Howard, of Jackson Center, did it again. The diminutive 12-year-old won top-notch 4-H club steer honors for the third year at the Shelby county fair with her Angus animal. She also took reserve and sweepstake honors. Last year Patty, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lowell Howard, had the reserve champion, and the year before that she took champion money.

——-

Tomorrow evening, following the Cincinnati Western Hill-Sidney High school football game will be the official opening and open house at the recreation room in the First Presbyterian Church. The facilities have been given in memory of Mr. and Mrs. J.C. Cummings by their children, Taylor and Harriet Cummins, of Sidney, and Dr. Robert Taylor, of Boston, Mass.

——-

A newly-remodeled and redecorated Willman Furniture store will be opened to the public tomorrow after being open to the public tomorrow after being closed for four days, during which the improvements were made and departments rearranged.

50 Years ago

September 16, 1973

The Shelby County Deer Hunters Association held its annual Fall Shoot Sunday – the 115th consecutive such event as the local group is known as one of the oldest existing clubs in America. Reports were it was one of the greatest and most enthusiastic shoots in recent years.

——-

Twenty-seven women participated in the Ladies District No. 2 Golf Tournament at the Moose Country Club Course in Sidney. First flight winner was Wilda Beer.

25 Years ago

September 16, 1998

Members of the Shelby County Agricultural Society (Fair Board) had much to smile about when they got copies of the treasurer’s report Wednesday night. They ending cash balance for Aug 31, 1998, totaled $65,57.76, an increase of more than $46,000 over the cash balance a year ago. “It makes a difference when you have the weather on your side,” commented treasurer Jayne Knouff.

——-

HOUSTON – Longtime members were honored and officers were elected during a recent Houston Grange meeting. Jerry Kuether received the silver star award and pin for 25 years of membership. The golden sheaf award and pin was presented to 50-year member Dorothy Helman. Grange members also surprised Norris and Dorothy Helman with a 50th anniversary cake and refreshments.

——-

Sidney’s girls tennis notched an impressive victory on Wednesday, beating Elida 4-1. Brenda Davison won at first singles 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, Allison Scheu won 4-6, 6-2- 6-1 at third singles, the first doubles team of Masumi Ueda and Megumi Mizuno won 6-0, 6-0, and second doubles team of Jenny Randolph and Ritsuko Ashikawa won 6-1, 6-2. “A big win,” said Sidney Coach, Mary Jannides.

