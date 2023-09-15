By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – Panache Salon and Day Spa now has a new owner. Diane Seiber took over ownership from Bonnie Goffena on July 1, but Seiber isn’t planning on making any changes. She said, “We are maintaining what Bonnie created because it is such a well-run place.”

When Seiber went to cosmetology school, part of the program included doing an internship. Seiber did her internship at Panache under Goffena, making Panache the first salon Seiber ever worked in. She has since both managed and owned salons.

Earlier this year, Seiber was chatting with a friend who worked at Panache and told her friend, “If Bonnie is ever interested in selling, I am interested in buying.” This happened at the right time for Goffena, who called Seiber soon after.

Seiber’s previous salon was near Panache. She closed that salon when she moved to Panache; she also brought her two stylists with her in the move.

Goffena will still be doing hair at Panache, but selling the salon enables her to relax and enjoy being behind the chair doing hair for the next few years before she retires.

Panache has nine stylists. In addition to hair services, they also offer manicures and pedicures. They will soon offer skin care and are looking for a massage therapist.

Panache is located at 1001 Wapakoneta Avenue and on the web at www.escapetopanache.com. Clients can make appointments by calling 937-498-8033.