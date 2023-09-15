By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – Sollmann Electric is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year.

Sollmann Electric opened in 1973. In the beginning, founder Dennis Sollmann worked out of his home as a one-man business. In 2012 he sold Sollmann Electric to his son Jeramie Sollmann, who continues to lead the company today, along with two other owners – Tom Holthaus and Alan Hartke.

Jeramie Sollmann graduated from The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s in electrical and electronics engineering. He worked in Columbus for a few years, then returned to Sidney to work for his father. As a second generation family company, he is excited to extend the company’s legacy to a third generation. His oldest son, Mitchell, graduated from The Ohio State University in May and is now a project manager/estimator at Sollmann Electric.

Executive Vice President Holthaus also brings family to this company; his youngest son, Nicholas, is a senior at Upper Valley Career Center (UVCC) and works at Sollmann Electric in the school-to-apprentice program.

Sollmann Electric provides service around Shelby County and beyond for industrial, commercial, institutional, healthcare and residential customers. They also do energy efficiency lighting/retrofits, solar power systems, electric vehicle charging solutions, fire and security alarm systems, communication systems, phone systems, fiber optics, access control systems, closed circuit TV systems and computer network wiring.

Recent projects include lighting the new downtown arches, as well as the exterior lighting of the courthouse in downtown Sidney.

Sollmann said, “It has been an honor to take over as president of the company my dad worked so hard to build. I am very fortunate to have the privilege to work with two great business partners, Tom Holthaus and Alan Hartke, that have been a huge part in the success and growth of the company. Also, I’m extremely happy that my oldest son Mitchell recently decided to join our team. It is my aspiration that the company will continue to stay in the family for many years to come.”

Sollmann Electric is located at 310 E. Russell Road in Sidney. They can be reached at 937-492-0346 and found at sollmannelectric.com.