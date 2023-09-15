SIDNEY – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown recently announced $3,985,161 for airport improvements at the Sidney Municipal Airport. The Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded the investment as part of the Airport Improvement Program and will be used to construct taxiways.

“Ohio airports are vital infrastructure supporting travel and commerce in our state,” Brown said. “This investment will enhance safety and operations at the Sidney Municipal Airport and improve travel for Ohio families and businesses.”

“This grant has been long in the making and is the culmination of countless hours in preparation and engineering by staff in an effort to apply for this FAA Airport Improvement Grant,” Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher said. “Coordination and effort with federal and state government leaders continues to help our small city prosper. I’m excited about this outcome and how it will play another key piece in the expansion of a key transportation asset in Sidney. This grant coupled with future planning efforts with water and sewer, will see future growth and economic development for the entire region. The city and the administration are humbled and excited to keep our sleeves rolled and get to work!”