ANNA – The Anna Village Council approved the promotion of Brett Ullom to full-time police officer and was notified of Officer and K-9 Handler Nathan Mahaffy’s last day at a meeting on Aug. 22.

Ullom will receive $21 per hour and will fill the full-time officer position Mahaffy vacated. Mahaffy’s last day was Sept. 8 and he accepted a position with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Part-time Officer Addie Skidmore is taking over as the K-9 officer and is currently going through training.

The council adopted an ordinance amending section one of the water and sewer deposit return policy from July 10, 2007, and had a first reading for a resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission, authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county auditor.

In other business, Mayor Mark Pulfer appointed Cindy Naseman and Kristen Johnson to join the Solar Eclipse Committee with current members Administrator William Kessler, Police Chief Darrin Goudy and Fire Chief Tim Bender. Middendorf Builders have been contacted by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regarding erosion control on Camdyn Trail.

Another session of council was held on Sept. 12, and the next council meeting will be held on Sept. 26 in the Village Hall’s council chambers.