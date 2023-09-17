Home Features Community Fall Arts & Arches FeaturesCommunity Fall Arts & Arches By LUKE GRONNEBERG - September 17, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Bill Ross and his brother, Turner Ross, both of New Orleans, answer questions during a film workshop at Fall Arts & Arches inside the Historic Sidney Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 16. The brothers became famous after making the movie “45365” which highlighted the lives of people living in Sidney. The movie got a big boost when Roger Ebert highlighted the film. The brothers recently came out with a new movie named Gasoline Rainbow. The movie will be in wide release next year. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Brandon Davis, left, of Maplewood, teaches John Elison, of Dayton, how to shape pottery on a potters wheel at Fall Arts & Arches in front of the Historic Sidney Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 16. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SCARF supply drive Kiwanis distributes food Anna class of 1961 Weather Sidney overcast clouds enter location 60.9 ° F 64.8 ° 58.2 ° 47 % 1.7mph 100 % Mon 72 ° Tue 77 ° Wed 84 ° Thu 84 ° Fri 73 °