125 Years ago

September 18, 1898

Members of Company L, Third Ohio Infantry regiment, arrived home form the war this morning at 11:45 o’clock. They came in on the regular C.H. & D. train and were greeted at the depot by an enormous crowd of relatives and friends. A parade to the court house square was followed by a program led by Dr. J.P. Robb, pastor of the United Presbyterian Church extended an official welcome to the returning soldiers. Capt. W.T. Amos responded on behalf of the company.

——-

The annual report of the Children’s home for the years ended August 31 shows that during the year there was a reduction in the number of children cared for. The number of boys declined from 36 at the beginning of the year to 33 at the end, and the girls for 14 at the start down to 10 at the close of the year. The current expenses of the home for operations totaled $7,216 for the year.

100 Years ago

September 18, 1923

Top price in the annual steer sale at the Shelby county fair held this morning was the $42 per hundred paid to Richard Elsass by the Val Decker Packing Co. for his FFA champion Shorthorn steer. Patty Howard’s champion and reserve champion Angus steers were not sold, she is planning to enter them in the International Livestock Show at Kansas City this winter.

——-

Mrs. Homer Stang was named president of the Sidney American Legion Auxiliary when members met last evening in the Legion home. Elected to served with her were: Mrs. Don Strohm, first vice president; Mrs. George Fisher, second vice president; Mrs. Nellie Duckworth, secretary, and Mrs. W.C. Couser, treasurer.

75 Years ago

September 18, 1948

In local bankruptcy actions, the plant of the Sidney Manufacturing Company was sold to A.R. Friedman at his bid of $55,000. In another action, the date for sale of the plant of the Cherry Cheer Co. was fixed for Oct. 6, while in the case of the Venus Chocolate Co., one bid was submitted by Stanley Bryan and his associates for the plant, in the amount of $68,955.

——-

Wilfred Zimpfer has sold his partnership in the Flinn-Zimpfer grocery and meat market to his brother-in-law, Ted Flinn, who has assumed complete control of the business. The grocery and meat market, located at the foot of the Fair avenue hill, was purchased by them a year and a half ago.

50 Years ago

September 18, 1973

Gene Mitchell was elected master for Maplewood Grange when the Sept. 11 meeting was held.

——-

The annual Shelby Oaks Golf Course Tournament was held Sunday with George Davis taking the men’s title, while Carol Mitchell won the ladies championship

25 Years ago

September 18, 1998

Wendy King has been named one of the featured twirlers with the All-American Marching Band at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. King, the daughter of David and Charlene King of Sidney, and Erin Buescher of Jackson were chosen as Silver Twins. There are tow other solo twirling positions those of Golden Girl and Girl in Black. The Silver Twins were added to the marching band in 1960.

——-

Sidney Planning Coordinator Jon Crusey will be the city’s next assistant city manager. City Manager Mike Puckett today announced the appointment, which becomes effective Oct. 5. Crusey will be filling the vacancy to be created by the departure of Assistant City Manager Mark Cundiff, who has been hired as the city manager of Greenville, Ill.

——-

Fairlawn reeled off its eighth consecutive victory in high school girls volleyball action, beating Russia 15-12, 15-13. The win pushed Fairlawn to 9-2 overall and 3-2 in the league, good enough for a second-place tie behind Jackson Center. For Fairlawn, Jackie Kirtley had eight kills and six points, April Roe, two kills and 15 assists, and Natalie Sailor seven points and two kills.

