SIDNEY – The Sidney Tree Board is giving away approximately 40 trees to lucky winners this year.

The lottery winners will have trees planted in public right-of-way in front of their homes. Property owners will be responsible for watering and caring for the trees after planting.

City Arborist Brian Green will survey the proposed planting location to determine the most suitable type of tree to be planted. Green noted that tree lawns within the right-of-way must be three feet wide or larger to properly accommodate the planting.

Entries are restricted to property owners within the corporation limits and one entry per property location. Entries must be submitted by noon on Oct. 6, 2023. Winners will be published online the same day.

The tree lottery program is a great way to meet the mission of the urban forestry program to manage its municipal forest in a structured and effective manner. The lottery program is also an effective way to meet the Arbor Day Foundation Tree City USA program requirements as well. In 2022, 3,559 communities were recognized as Tree City USA cities. The city has consecutively earned this coveted designation since 1989.

Those residents interested in submitting an entry into the lottery program this year should visit sidneyoh.com/treelottery and complete the online form or download, complete and return the PDF form available online. Any questions about the tree lottery should be directed to City Arborist Brian Green at 937-498-8159.