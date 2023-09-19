Lehman Catholic’s Taylor Geise, left, and Claire Adams, bump against Dayton Northridge at Lehman Catholic on Tuesday.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Volleyball

Sidney 3, Xenia 0

Jackson Center 3, Russia 1

Fort Loramie 3, Anna 0

Fairlawn 3, Houston 0

Botkins 3, Hardin Northern 0

Lehman Catholic 3, Northridge 0

Boys soccer

Sidney 3, Piqua 3

Botkins 2, Spencerville 0

Girls soccer

Botkins 5, Spencerville 0

Boys golf

Botkins 152, Indian Lake 169

Newton 149, Covington 150, Piqua 161, Fort Loramie 168

Houston 170, Fairlawn 188

Girls golf

Indian Lake 203, Anna 205

Versailles 203, Russia 222

Girls tennis

Greenville 5, Sidney 0

Lehman Catholic 5, Dayton Northridge 0

