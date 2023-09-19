Wallace recognized

LUKE GRONNEBERG
-
0

Rich Wallace, of Sidney, talks after accepting a proclamation from City of Sidney Mayor Mardi Milligan during a Shelby County Historical Society meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Rich Wallace was recognized for his part in creating the Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center and for decades of working to better the local community.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Wallace recognized
Wallace recognized
Wallace recognized

No posts to display