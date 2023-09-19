Rich Wallace, of Sidney, talks after accepting a proclamation from City of Sidney Mayor Mardi Milligan during a Shelby County Historical Society meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Rich Wallace was recognized for his part in creating the Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center and for decades of working to better the local community.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Wallace recognized
Wallace recognized
Wallace recognized
No posts to display
Weather
Sidney
overcast clouds
58.4°F
64.6°
53.2°
76 %
1.6mph
100 %
Wed
79°
Thu
81°
Fri
80°
Sat
74°
Sun
60°
937-538-4819
1451 N. Vandemark Rd.,
Sidney OH, 45365