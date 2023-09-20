By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Board of Elections will experience a change of board members after two resignations, as discussed at a meeting on Sept. 19.

Member Merrill Asher resigned at the beginning of September after almost two decades on the board, and member Douglas Pence’s last day will be Sept. 25 after about five years of service.

In old business, Deputy Director Drew Higgins mentioned his proposal to increase the precinct election officials’ pay to $123.50; $128.50 for voting location managers and rovers; and $133.50 for polling location supervisors.

The board also approved the allocation of voting equipment and the ballot order for the November election.

The next Board of Elections meeting will be held on Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. at the Board of Elections office, 230 E. Court St., Sidney.