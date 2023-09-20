ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• The Pony Wagon Historical Museum, 510 Washington St., St. Paris, will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Sundays, Sept. 24, Oct. 8 and Oct. 22.

• Auglaize County’s 175th Anniversary Committee will host the exhibit “Eastern Auglaize County: OPEN FOR BUSINESS” at the White Memorial Library, 108 E. Wapakoneta St., Waynesfield, through the end of September. The library is open Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Thursdays from 1-7 p.m.; and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-noon.

• Newport Aquarium has announced Mermaids will be swimming into the aquarium on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Sept. 23 to Oct. 22, the magical creatures will swim, play and entertain underwater and meet visitors up close. With the aquarium’s Plan-Ahead-Pricing program, tickets can be found at discounted prices when purchased early at NewportAquarium.com.

• The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is honoring Coshocton’s advertising art history in a special exhibit, Advertising Art of Coshocton, opening Sept. 23 to Dec. 31. The exhibit features specialty-advertising items made in Coshocton from the 1890s through the 1950s. The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and Sundays are free admission to Coshocton County residents. The museum is located at 300 N. Whitewoman St., in Historic Roscoe Village, Coshocton, Ohio. Roscoe Village offers many attractions, including a living history tour through restored buildings, numerous shops, restaurants, and more. For more information, contact JHM at 740-622-8710 / email: [email protected], or visit the website at www.jhmuseum.org.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me; Pre-School Gymnastics; Youth Gymnastics; Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration; Preschool Swim Lessons;Youth Swim Lessons; Competitive Swim Team; Adult Swim Lessons; and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Homeschool Nature Club for 5 – 11 year-old homeschooled students at Brukner Nature Center for a morning or afternoon of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on fun and educational lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. Classes in the morning are from 10 a.m.-noon and afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Cost for BNC Members: $5 per child each month and nonmembers: $8 per child each month. Registration is required and payment is non-refundable. Pre-registration guidelines begin Monday, Aug. 7. Call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. Wait for an email to confirm the child is pre-registered for the chosen time/months (see above). You will then have 3 days to mail a check. For a list of topics and additional details, visit the website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/home-school-programs.html.

• Brukner Nature Center’s featured monthly vendor is Steve and Marian Moeckel and their nest boxes and note cards. A percentage of all sales will be donated to the Brukner Nature Center.

• Brukner Nature Center’s River’s Edge Explorers. Pre-registration is underway for the seasonal program designed for 12 – 17 year-old homeschooled students. Dates for the 2023-24 school year are Wednesday, Oct. 4; Wednesday, March 6; and Wednesday, May 1 from 2–4 p.m. at the River’s Edge Wildlife Preserve – this is a drop-off program. Cost for BNC Members is $5 per child each month and nonmembers are $8 per child each month. Topic for October’s program is “Sleep, Stay or Leave? Strategies for Survival!” Pre-register by calling 937-698-6493 or emailing [email protected].

• Brukner Nature Center’s PEEP Fall Session 2, open preregistration begins Sept. 25. Fall Session 2 will run from Oct. 24 – Dec. 8. Preschoolers meet once a week for six weeks. Class sizes are limited to 10 children. Classes last 1.5 hours of mostly outdoor activity, so always dress your child for the weather – rain/winter coats, boots, hats, gloves, etc. PEEP is geared specifically for children ages 3 – 5 years old, who are potty-trained (no pull-ups) and not attending kindergarten (or being homeschooled for kindergarten) in the fall. Classes are offered Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday mornings from 9:30 – 11 a.m. and Thursday afternoon from 1 – 2:30 p.m.. Cost for each PEEP Fall Session 2 is $55 for BNC Members per child and $75 for Nonmembers per child. To pre-register, email [email protected] and provide your child’s name, age, birthdate, and phone number. Also, list your top 3 choices for class. Wait for an email to confirm a child is now registered and which day they will be attending. You will then have 3 days to mail a check or drop off payment. If payment is not received within 3 days, a child’s spot will open for another child. Withdrawal Policy: Reimbursement of payment is not available for PEEP cancellation within two weeks of the start of PEEP. Any cancellation occurring more than 2 weeks prior to the start of PEEP, will receive a 50% refund. They follow Troy City Schools for cancellations due to weather. Call 937-698-6493 with any questions.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

• Autumn Equinox Event at Brukner Nature Center, 7 p.m. features an art exhibit by J.C. Wehaton, a Native American artist. At 7:15 p.m., Rob Liptak, president of the Ohio Lepidopterists, will give a presentation on “Butterflies, Skippers & Moths.” The event is free and open to the public.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

• “Silent Watch” will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. n the southwest corner of courtsquare in downtown Sidney. Sponsored by the Shelby County Veterans Service Commission, the event is planned to bring awareness to county residents of veterans’ suicides and prevention.

• Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County’s annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser, 5-7 p.m. at the center, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney. The cost is $10 for adults and children undeer 8 will be $5. The menu includes spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad and dessert. Dine in or carry out. There will be raffle items available.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22-SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

• New Bremen Pumpkinfest kicks off Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. at the Crown Pavilion and runs through midnight. On Sept. 23, the day kicks off with a breakfast from 7-10:30 a.m. Events continue throughout the day, ending with a raffle drawing at 11:30 p.m.

• Fort Loramie German Heritage Days begins Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. and is open until midnight. On Sept. 23, the day begins at 10 a.m. with a car show. Events are planned throughout the day, concluding at midnight.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22-SUNDAY, SEPT. 24

• The 63rd annual Tipp City Mum Festival will be held in the Tipp City City Park. The festival begins with a cruise-in Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. The festival begins on Sept. 23 with the annual rum for the Mums 5K with the annual parade to follow. The festival runs until dark. On Sept. 24, the festival opens at 11 a.m. with entertainment and runs until dark. For a schedule of activities, visit https://tippmumfestival.org/

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

• The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Shelby County Court Square, 100 E. Court St., Sidney.

• Count Your Blessings Alpacas will host an open house from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at 680 Doorley Road, Sidney.

• Young Birders’ Club will meet at the Brukner Nature Center, Troy, from 9-11 a.m. The club is geared for students in fifth through 12th grade who are members of Brukner Nature Center. Contact Brian at [email protected] for more information.