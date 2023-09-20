ONGOING
• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.
• The Pony Wagon Historical Museum, 510 Washington St., St. Paris, will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Sundays, Sept. 24, Oct. 8 and Oct. 22.
• The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is honoring Coshocton’s advertising art history in a special exhibit, Advertising Art of Coshocton, opening Sept. 23 to Dec. 31. The exhibit features specialty-advertising items made in Coshocton from the 1890s through the 1950s. The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and Sundays are free admission to Coshocton County residents. The museum is located at 300 N. Whitewoman St., in Historic Roscoe Village, Coshocton, Ohio. Roscoe Village offers many attractions, including a living history tour through restored buildings, numerous shops, restaurants, and more. For more information, contact JHM at 740-622-8710 / email: [email protected], or visit the website at www.jhmuseum.org.
• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.
• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me; Pre-School Gymnastics; Youth Gymnastics; Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.
• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration; Preschool Swim Lessons;Youth Swim Lessons; Competitive Swim Team; Adult Swim Lessons; and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.
• Homeschool Nature Club for 5 – 11 year-old homeschooled students at Brukner Nature Center for a morning or afternoon of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on fun and educational lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. Classes in the morning are from 10 a.m.-noon and afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Cost for BNC Members: $5 per child each month and nonmembers: $8 per child each month. Registration is required and payment is non-refundable. Pre-registration guidelines begin Monday, Aug. 7. Call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. Wait for an email to confirm the child is pre-registered for the chosen time/months (see above). You will then have 3 days to mail a check. For a list of topics and additional details, visit the website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/home-school-programs.html.
• Brukner Nature Center’s River’s Edge Explorers. Pre-registration is underway for the seasonal program designed for 12 – 17 year-old homeschooled students. Dates for the 2023-24 school year are Wednesday, Oct. 4; Wednesday, March 6; and Wednesday, May 1 from 2–4 p.m. at the River’s Edge Wildlife Preserve – this is a drop-off program. Cost for BNC Members is $5 per child each month and nonmembers are $8 per child each month. Topic for October’s program is “Sleep, Stay or Leave? Strategies for Survival!” Pre-register by calling 937-698-6493 or emailing [email protected].
• Brukner Nature Center’s PEEP Fall Session 2, open preregistration begins Sept. 25. Fall Session 2 will run from Oct. 24 – Dec. 8. Preschoolers meet once a week for six weeks. Class sizes are limited to 10 children. Classes last 1.5 hours of mostly outdoor activity, so always dress your child for the weather – rain/winter coats, boots, hats, gloves, etc. PEEP is geared specifically for children ages 3 – 5 years old, who are potty-trained (no pull-ups) and not attending kindergarten (or being homeschooled for kindergarten) in the fall. Classes are offered Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday mornings from 9:30 – 11 a.m. and Thursday afternoon from 1 – 2:30 p.m.. Cost for each PEEP Fall Session 2 is $55 for BNC Members per child and $75 for Nonmembers per child. To pre-register, email [email protected] and provide your child’s name, age, birthdate, and phone number. Also, list your top 3 choices for class. Wait for an email to confirm a child is now registered and which day they will be attending. You will then have 3 days to mail a check or drop off payment. If payment is not received within 3 days, a child’s spot will open for another child. Withdrawal Policy: Reimbursement of payment is not available for PEEP cancellation within two weeks of the start of PEEP. Any cancellation occurring more than 2 weeks prior to the start of PEEP, will receive a 50% refund. They follow Troy City Schools for cancellations due to weather. Call 937-698-6493 with any questions.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 21
• Autumn Equinox Event at Brukner Nature Center, 7 p.m. features an art exhibit by J.C. Wehaton, a Native American artist. At 7:15 p.m., Rob Liptak, president of the Ohio Lepidopterists, will give a presentation on “Butterflies, Skippers & Moths.” The event is free and open to the public.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 22
FRIDAY, SEPT. 22-SATURDAY, SEPT. 23
• New Bremen Pumpkinfest kicks off Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. at the Crown Pavilion and runs through midnight. On Sept. 23, the day kicks off with a breakfast from 7-10:30 a.m. Events continue throughout the day, ending with a raffle drawing at 11:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 23
• The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Shelby County Court Square, 100 E. Court St., Sidney.
• Count Your Blessings Alpacas will host an open house from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at 680 Doorley Road, Sidney.