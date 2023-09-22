MINSTER — Garmann Miller is one of four firms nationally to earn Platinum in the Excellence in Client Experience Awards. Presented by Zweig Group and Client Savvy, this highest level of client experience recognizes professional design firms that consistently excel at delivering customer service that is highly valued and recommended to others.

“We understand that the key to achieving the highest level of client experience lies in our ability to truly listen and proactively address their unique needs,” said Garmann Miller CEO Eric Baltzell. “This commitment to a client-first approach is the cornerstone of project success.”

The Client Experience Award is earned by proving results based on objective client feedback. Through Client Savvy’s Client Feedback Tool, Garmann Miller implemented a structured outreach communication program to glean insight on team performance, quality, responsiveness, accuracy, schedule, scope and other project related areas.

In its initial baseline survey, Garmann Miller earned an 85 (out of 100) Net Promoter Score, which is the second highest achieved NPS metric since Client Savvy began offering its feedback service in 2004. NPS measures customer perception based on how likely it is that a client would recommend a firm to a friend or colleague.

Baltzell added the Client Experience Award gives Garmann Miller and the other CX winning firms a validated, trusted endorsement to attract and retain clients and employees.

GM also earned the No. 5 Best Firms to Work For in the 50-99 employee category. The awards are presented annually at Zweig Group’s Elevate AEC Conference &Awards Gala. This year’s event was held Sept. 13–15 at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort in Frisco, Texas.