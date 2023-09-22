ARCHBOLD – F&M Bank (“F&M”), an Archbold, Ohio-based bank owned by Farmers &Merchants Bancorp Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) announced the appointment of Doug Shaw Jr. as the Regional President of its Southern Ohio market.

Lars Eller, president and chief executive officer said, “Doug has been a valuable member of F&M’s Commercial Lending team for nearly 10 years. His knowledge of our products and incredible leadership skills will greatly benefit F&M as we remain community-vested across Southern Ohio.”

Shaw will be accountable for F&M’s Southern Ohio region, including Sidney, Findlay, Anna, Jackson Center and Urbana.

“I’m eager to move to the area and get to know the market, just as I’ve been able to do in F&M’s legacy Northwest Ohio market. F&M’s footprint continues to grow, and I’m excited to execute strategies to meet our business objectives in Southern Ohio and the surrounding markets,” said Shaw.

He has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a specialization in Finance at The University of Toledo and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Strategic Communications from The Ohio State University. Shaw is also a graduate of ABA National Commercial Lending School.

F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Their locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, they have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties, and they have Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Bryan, Ohio.