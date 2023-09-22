SIDNEY — An update on the Sidney City School’s district-wide security project was presented during Monday night’s Board of Education meeting.

Treasurer Mike Watkins told the board the original cost of the project was estimated to be $1,3 million. On reviewing the project, the costs were cut to $1.1 million. Part of the project will be paid with grant monies, he said. The project will include the doors at all elementary school buildings and the entire project at the middle school and high school, which includes doors and cameras.

Watkins said there’s also a plan in the works which will include the auditorium, tennis courts, track and the entire security project. To discuss the plan, the board will hold a special board meeting next Tuesday, Sept. 26 starting at 5 p.m. The meeting will be a work session to discuss the funding of several projects including the auditorium, security updates, track and tennis courts resurfacing. Additionally, the board will enter into executive session for the purpose of discussing the compensation of an employee of the district.

The board approved a 3.5% salary increase for Superintendent Bob Humble and Watkins. Both increases are retroactive to Aug. 1, 2023.

Substitute teacher contracts were given to Derrick Linniman, Marissa Clark, Kathy DeVelvis, Doreen Thompson, Kathryn Mayes and Thomas Wyen. They will be paid $110 per day when they substitute.

Teachers Megan Gray and David Taynor were awarded home instruction tutor contracts on an as needed basis. They will be paid $29.54 per hour.

Classified contracts were given to Donnie Chupp, OBI instructor, current pay plus $2 per hour; and Jessica Brux, van driver, $16.13 per hour.

Classified substitute contracts were given to Jessica Brux, aide, $12.83 per hour; Wendy Hill, Denise McCune and Carla Cavinder, cooks, $11.05 per hour; and Carla Cavinder, secretary, $15.48 per hour.

Awarded one-year supplemental contracts to Lainie Fair, Sidney Middle School girls soccer, $1,472; Tara Hodges, SMS sideline cheer, $2,313; Avery Roberts, SMS competitive cheer, $1,051; and Kaitlynn Morrison, SMS boys soccer, $1,472.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the treasurer’s report.

• Approved the annual appropriation resolution.

• Approved the return of funds advanced from the School Bus Purchasing Program to the General Fund in the amount of $197,787 for fiscal year 2024.

• Authorized the district to invest excess funds in the JPMorgan Chase Investment Sweep account.

• Tabled until the Oct. 18 meeting the revised Article 10: Sick Leave from the Sidney Education Association in the Aug. 1, 2021 to July 31, 2024 negotiated contract.

• Approved free lunches for students who currently receive the reduced lunch price following legislative guidelines for the waiver of school fees. Watkins said 126 students in the district currently are on the reduced lunch price and will now receive their lunches for free.

• Approved payment to Brainspring for additional participants in the Phonics First Level 1 in-person professional development at a cost of $13,065.

• Approved service agreements with the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center in the amount of $2,711,546.07 and miscellaneous additional services to be billed on an hourly basis.

• Approved an agreement with Crisis Prevention Institute for Nonviolent Crisis Intervention Instructor Certified Program training at a cost of $29,743 for the 2023-24 school year.

• Approved an agreement with Dynamix Energy Services dba Veregy to investigate and repair the district’s Niagra BAS at a Phase 1 cost of $42,021 and a Phase II cost not to exceed $70,020 with work to be billed when completed. This is the controls system for the HVAC system and allows the system to be accessed/controlled remotely.

• Approved a resolution concerning the structural changes to the Ohio Department of Education.

• Heard a report from Bruce Toal, Council of Religious Education, thanking the board for its support of opening the program up to third and fourth graders at Northwood. A new trailer was purchased, a new teacher hired and permission was granted from Jeff Pollard, Sidney tire, to allow the trailer to sit on his property. Parents sign permission slips for students to go to the CORE program during their recess time during the school day.

• Approved an additional settlement with Philip Morris and Juui in the amount of $4,947.

• Approved the list of game help for sporting events for the 2023-24 school year.

• Heard the legislative report from board member Greg Dickman.

• Heard the Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education report from board member Michele Lott.

The board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, Oct. 18, at 6 p.m. at the board office.