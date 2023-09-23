Football roundup: Anna beats Delphos St. John’s 39-0

Anna’s Alex Shappie runs during a Midwest Athletic Conference game against Delphos St. John’s on Friday at Booster Field. Shappie threw for 241 yards and three TDs and ran for 107 yards and two TDs. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Trey Heitkamp runs during a Midwest Athletic Conference game against Delphos St. John’s on Friday at Booster Field. Hietkamp caught eight passes for 108 yards with three TDs. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Jacob Taylor intercepts a pass meant for Delphos St. John’s Braylon Metzger covered by Anna’s Camden Palmisano during a Midwest Athletic Conference game against on Friday at Booster Field. The Rockets intercepted four passes and recovered one fumble. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Zach Osborn runs as Delphos St. John’s Riley Mueller approaches at Anna on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Noah Aufderhaar hauls in a pass in front of Delphos St. John’s Cohen Martz at Anna on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Aaron Shappie tackles Delphos St. John’s Cohen Martz with help from Anna’s Trevor Roberts at Anna on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Noah Aufderhaar hauls in a pass as Delphos St. John’s Cohen Martz approaches at Anna on Friday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

ANNA — After lopsided losses the last two weeks, Anna bounced back with a running-clock win and beat Delphos St. John’s 39-0 in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field.

The Rockets (3-3, 2-2 MAC) had 443 yards of offense and held the Blue Jays to 104. Delphos St. John’s committed five turnovers while Anna committed three.

Alex Shappie completed 17-of-33 passes for 241 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions and ran for 107 yards and two TDs on 12 carries. Trey Heitkamp caught eight passes for 108 yards with three TDs.

Heitkamp caught 6-yard and 58-yard TD passes in the first quarter to give the team a 12-0 lead after a missed extra point and failed two-point conversion.

He caught a 26-yard TD pass in the second quarter to boost the lead to 19-0 at halftime. Zach Osborn scored on a 3-yard TD run and Shappie scored on a 5-yard run and a 33-yard run to push the margin over 30 points and start a running clock.

Clay Cummins intercepted two passes and recovered one fumble. Heitkamp and Jacob Taylor each intercepted one pass.

Anna is scheduled to host Versailles (5-1, 3-1) this coming Friday.

Fort Loramie 34, Talawanda 19

The Redskins took an early lead and held off Talawanda’s comeback tries on Friday at Redskin Stadium.

Statistics will be added to this article when reported.

Fort Loramie (3-3) is scheduled to host Norwalk St. Paul (2-3) this Friday; the Flyers are scheduled to host Western Reserve on Saturday.

Lehman Catholic 31, Bethel 27

The Cavaliers fought off a late rally try and won a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday at Bethel’s Legacy Stadium.

Statistics will be added to this article when reported.

Lehman (4-2, 2-1 TRC) is scheduled to host Riverside (5-1, 3-0) this Friday.

