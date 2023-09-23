Football roundup: Anna beats Delphos St. John’s 39-0

ANNA — After lopsided losses the last two weeks, Anna bounced back with a running-clock win and beat Delphos St. John’s 39-0 in a Midwest Athletic Conference game on Friday at Booster Field.
The Rockets (3-3, 2-2 MAC) had 443 yards of offense and held the Blue Jays to 104. Delphos St. John’s committed five turnovers while Anna committed three.
Alex Shappie completed 17-of-33 passes for 241 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions and ran for 107 yards and two TDs on 12 carries. Trey Heitkamp caught eight passes for 108 yards with three TDs.
Heitkamp caught 6-yard and 58-yard TD passes in the first quarter to give the team a 12-0 lead after a missed extra point and failed two-point conversion.
He caught a 26-yard TD pass in the second quarter to boost the lead to 19-0 at halftime. Zach Osborn scored on a 3-yard TD run and Shappie scored on a 5-yard run and a 33-yard run to push the margin over 30 points and start a running clock.
Clay Cummins intercepted two passes and recovered one fumble. Heitkamp and Jacob Taylor each intercepted one pass.
Anna is scheduled to host Versailles (5-1, 3-1) this coming Friday.
Fort Loramie 34, Talawanda 19
The Redskins took an early lead and held off Talawanda’s comeback tries on Friday at Redskin Stadium.
Statistics will be added to this article when reported.
Fort Loramie (3-3) is scheduled to host Norwalk St. Paul (2-3) this Friday; the Flyers are scheduled to host Western Reserve on Saturday.
Lehman Catholic 31, Bethel 27
The Cavaliers fought off a late rally try and won a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday at Bethel’s Legacy Stadium.
Statistics will be added to this article when reported.
Lehman (4-2, 2-1 TRC) is scheduled to host Riverside (5-1, 3-0) this Friday.
