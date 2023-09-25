Police log

MONDAY

-6:20 to 6:55 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to two reports of a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 500 block of Rauth Street.

SUNDAY

-9:25 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 1000 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

-9:15 p.m.: warrant. Corey Allen Steele, 34, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:34 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of Alpine Court.

-5:47 p.m.: recovered stolen property. Police recovered stolen property or a vehicle in the 400 block of Ironwood Drive.

-12:41 p.m.: recovered stolen property. Police recovered stolen property or a vehicle in the 800 block of Park Street.

-12:08 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-12:06 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 100 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-10:06 a.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-7:10 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 800 block of Sixth Avenue.

-6:16 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of South Lester Avenue.

-2:05 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Clinton Avenue.

-1:19 a.m.: summons. Jayvon T. Brownlow, 28, of Dayton, received a summons to appear in court for driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

SATURDAY

-11:48 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 800 block of North Main Avenue.

-11:13 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

-10:44 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 700 block of East Court Street.

-7:22 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 300 block of Park Street.

-5:32 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:36 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 200 block of South Highland Avenue.

-10:46 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-8:38 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 400 block of South Miami Avenue.

-1:37 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of West South Street.

FRIDAY

-11:48 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of West Russell Road.

-11:29 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 90 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-10:36 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Oak Avenue and Goode Street.

-10:31 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 500 block of East Court Street.

-9:33 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

-6:35 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report at the police station.

-6:22 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of North Wagner Avenue.

-5:57 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of South Miami Avenue.

-4:56 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-4:33 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 100 block of East Poplar Street.

-3:45 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-2:03 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-1:06 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 900 block of Port Jefferson Road.

-12:41 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 1000 block of Carrol Street.

-11:59 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Broadway Avenue.

-5:17 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.

-5:01 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-1:08 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of Juniper Way.

Crashes

Brian M. Applegate, 32, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Sept. 23 at 11:48 p.m.

Jesse L. Kindell, 36, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on North Main Avenue and was slowing to turn right when Applegate rear-ended him.

• Alan L. Wortman, 70, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Sept. 22 at 4:33 p.m.

Kevin C. Rivera, 29, of Sidney, was stopped on East Poplar Street at a traffic light when Wortman backed out of a parking spot and struck Rivera.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell