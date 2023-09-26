SIDNEY — Muggles and wizards alike are invited to step into the enchanting world of Harry Potter at the “Potions and Plates” event, an immersive Harry Potter dinner experience taking place at The Historic Sidney Theatre on Oct. 6. The magical evening promises to transport attendees to the hallowed halls of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for a night of wonder, dining, and enchantment.

The Historic Sidney Theatre will be transformed into the legendary Hogwarts Castle, where attendees will be sorted into their respective houses and treated to an authentic Great Hall feast curated by The Spot. The feast will feature an array of wizard-inspired dishes and delightful beverages to satisfy every Hogwarts appetite.

In addition to the banquet, guests will have the opportunity to partake in magical classes and activities reminiscent of those taught at Hogwarts. Attendees can try their hand at Divination, Herbology, Potions, and other mystical studies, guided by experienced magical instructors. Whether you’re a skilled wizard or a novice, there’s something for everyone to enjoy and learn at “Potions and Plates.”

Throughout the evening, guests will have the chance to interact with iconic Harry Potter characters, adding to the enchantment and excitement of the event. Additionally, attendees can test their knowledge of the wizarding world with engaging Harry Potter trivia.

This extraordinary event promises an unforgettable night of magic, friendship, and adventure, making it a must-attend for all Harry Potter enthusiasts and fans of the wizarding world.

Tickets for “Potions and Plates” are $50 and are limited. They are available for purchase at www.sidneytheatre.org.