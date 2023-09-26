CELINA — Andrea Buening, claims representative at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Associate in Claims (AIC) designation.

The AIC designation is awarded by The Institutes, an organization dedicated to providing accreditation and continuing education to insurance professionals. Buening earned this recognition upon successful completion of four courses.

“I decided to pursue this designation because I enjoy learning and furthering my education,” she said. “The coursework gave me a better understanding of why the claims and legal processes work the way they do, not just how they work. I’m looking forward to putting this new knowledge into practice when helping policyholders with their claims.”

Buening has been with Celina for six years. She is a graduate of the University of Toledo and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

“The claims profession is constantly evolving, and we have to be ready to adapt and learn to continue providing the friendly service we’re known for,” Melissa Voiles, claims supervisor, said. “Andrea’s experience and willingness to tackle new challenges are assets to our team.”