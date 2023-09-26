SIDNEY – Step into the enchanting world of wizardry and wonder at The Historic Sidney Theatre’s Harry Potter Movie Marathon on Oct. 7-8 for an unforgettable cinematic journey through the magical realm of Hogwarts and beyond.

Prepare to be transported to a world of spells, potions, and epic adventures as they kick off the marathon with the first four movies on Saturday, Oct. 7. Starting at noon, they will be screening these beloved classics back-to-back, ensuring the movie-goer experiences every moment of Harry, Ron and Hermione’s incredible journey until midnight.

On Sunday, Oct. 8,, the magic continues at 10 a.m. with the fifth movie, and the excitement unfolds throughout the day. Every three hours, another installment of the series will transport you deeper into the wizarding world’s secrets, mysteries, and triumphs, culminating in a grand finale at 10 p.m.

Whether you’re a devoted fan or a newcomer to the wizarding universe, this two-day cinematic event promises thrills, laughter, and nostalgia for all ages. Grab your wand, don your house colors, and get ready for a spellbinding weekend at The Historic Sidney Theatre.

Tickets available now at www.sidneytheatre.org!

Movie times are:

• Saturday, Oct. 7: noon to midnight (movies every three hours)

• Sunday, Oct. 8: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (movies every three hours)

Ticket pricing for the weekend is one movie, $10; one day movie pass for four movies, $30; two day movie pass for eight movies, $40.

The movie schedule is:

• “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” Saturday, Oct. 7, noon

• “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” Saturday, Oct. 7, 3 p.m.

• “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” Saturday, Oct. 7, 6 p.m.

• “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” Saturday, Oct. 7, 9 p.m.

• “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” Sunday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.

• “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” Sunday, Oct. 8, 1 p.m.

• “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1,” Sunday, Oct. 8, 4 p.m.

• “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2,” Sunday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m.