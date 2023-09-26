125 Years ago

September 26, 1898

W.A. Underwood returned yesterday form Westfield, Mass., where he made an arrangement with the United States Whip company to continue the management of the whip factory in this city. He says the factory will run right on and that an additional force will be put to work.

——-

The Knights of the Golden Eagle gave a reception last evening at their hall in honor of the members of Company L who belong to that order. The hall was tastefully decorated with flags by patriotic emblems. An elegant banquet was served at the close of the programs by the ladies of the order.

100 Years ago

September 26, 1923

Despite the fact that she fell four stories from a hotel window to a cement sidewalk at Saranac Lake, N.Y. today, Betty Heck, three-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H.H. Heck, of Sidney, was only slightly injured. Her injuries were confined to bruises and lacerations.

——-

At the meeting of city council last evening, the matter of paving of more streets of the city was discussed at some length, with the matter to be considered further at an adjourned meeting on Friday evening. An ordinance was passed providing for the issuing of bonds to pay for putting in sidewalks on the east side of South Miami avenue.

75 Years ago

September 26, 1948

Members of the Sidney Board of Education met last evening with Harry Oldham, one of Sidney’s large real estate owners, to discuss the campaign for successful passage of the $1,478,000 school bond issue in November, and also to hear a progress report form Harry A. Binkley, campaign chairman. Oldham pointed out that the community has inherited a lot of problems which must be squarely faced.

——-

The miracle of television will be demonstrated in Sidney tonight, when the first set installed for public viewing will carry pictures of wrestling matches televised of WLW-T, Cincinnati. The set will be installed in the dining room of the Hotel Wagner. Only one other television set has been purchased in Sidney – by Bernard Carter, for private use.

50 Years ago

September 26, 1973

Sidney Patrolman Joseph McMillan, child safety officer, has been appointed to the District II Drug Commission, consisting of a nine-county area in southwest Ohio

——-

Construction of a $185,000 Sohio combination gas station and car wash began Monday at the southeast corner of West Avenue and Court Street. The car wash will be 30 by 59 feet in size, have solid masonry walls with split-face white bricks and steel roof deck. Schnippel Construction, Inc. is general contractor.

——-

PIQUA – Plans for the Upper Valley Joint Vocational School are moving ahead as Board of Education members last night set a ground-breaking dat. Groundbreaking, which JVS Supt. Richard N. Adams said will be “an historic event” is set for Oct. 16 at 3:30 p.m.

25 Years ago

September 26, 1998

When the superintendent of Christian Academy Schools starts her workday Monday, she will be literally going on the roof. Mary Smith will spend Monday praying, fasting, and conducting business by telephone from the roof of the elementary school building at 113 Kossuth St. Smith explained that every year students sell magazine subscriptions as a fund-raiser for the school and when students exceeded their $5,000 goal in sales, Smith agreed to climb the ladder come Monday.

——-

American Legion offers Italian Dinner. Never let it be said that too many cooks spoil and Italian dinner. Jackie Thoma and Tom Schlagetter of Sidney began preparations for the meal to be served Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Sidney American Legion Hall on Fourth Avenue. Diners can select from spaghetti, lasagna, and penne regati or have some of each. The cost is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children under 12. Entertainment will be provided by the Sidney Singing Soldiers and a German band. Proceeds will help defray the cost of furnishing the new hall.

——-

Lehman won a golf match at Shelby Oaks Thursday, finishing with 164 to 169 for Anna. Zack Schmiesing led Lehman with a 39, Tony Henning shot a 40, Brad Drapp 42, and Mike Wendeln 43 for Lehman. Anna got 42s from Nathan Holobaugh, Blaine Swartz, and Glen Ailes, and a 43 from Jason Banks.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community.