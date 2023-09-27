Police log

TUESDAY

-8:53 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 200 block of King Street.

-7:59 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-7:30 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 1000 block of Whipp Road.

-6:28 p.m.: summons. John Anthony Burnside, 72, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for assault.

-6:11 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Fourth Avenue and Park Street.

-5:47 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 200 block of South Miami Avenue.

-4:23 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-3:13 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of North Miami Avenue and Kossuth Street.

-2:33 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Spruce Avenue.

-2:15 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 500 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-11:06 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to past breaking and entering in the 300 block of Adams Street.

-9:27 a.m.: summons. Jason Keith Kessler, 44, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for criminal damaging/endangering.

-3:40 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Lane Street and North Miami Avenue.

-2:04 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of East North Street.

-2:03 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to disorderly conduct in the 300 block of Folkerth Avenue.

-1:24 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 700 block of Spruce Avenue.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell