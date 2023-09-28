SIDNEY — The annual Autumn Leaves Luncheon, sponsored by Sidney First Methodist Church, is returning after the COVID-19 pandemic. The last time the luncheon was held was in October 2019.

This year’s luncheon will be held Tuesday, Oct. 3, at noon in the church’s fellowship hall, 230 E. Poplar St. The cost of the luncheon is $12 per person. Presale tickets are available at the church office. Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The luncheon will consist of a salad buffet and baked potato bar prepared by the Methodist women. There will be a style show by Sidney Flower Shot (Betsy’s Boutique) and Embrace & Bloom (Women’s Mobile Clothing Boutique). The mobile clothing boutique will be open in the parking lot after the luncheon.

The Sweet Shop will be open before and after the luncheon with a wide variety of home-baked goods. A limited number of apple dumplings will be available in the Sweet Shop.

The chairman for this year’s luncheon is Barri Grandey. The co-chairman is Kathy Husemann.

All proceeds from the event will go to mission projects both local and worldwide.