Agape to expand parking facility

SIDNEY — Agape Distribution, a trusted source of food assistance for Shelby County residents, has announced a development which will improve the services provided to their clients. Over the years, parking congestion has been a recurring challenge for the food pantry located at 209 Brooklyn Ave. in Sidney.

To address the issue and enhance the overall customer experience, Agape Distribution has acquired the property adjacent to the food pantry. They have initiated the demolition of the existing house on the property to make way for an off-street parking facility dedicated to serving their valued clients.

The expansion project will not only alleviate parking congestion but also mitigate other traffic-related challenges on the days they distribute food. By providing off-street parking, they want to create a more efficient and safer environment for their clients, volunteers and neighbors. The Agape Distribution team is committed to minimizing disruptions during the demolition and construction phases to ensure uninterrupted food distribution services.

The project is underway and they anticipate its completion by the summer of 2024. They are grateful to their Shelby County supporters for their unwavering commitment, which has made the expansion possible.

Agape Distribution remains dedicated to their mission of providing hope for people suffering from food insecurity. The project is a testament to their commitment to continuous improvement. They look forward to the positive impact the expansion will have on the lives of the individuals and families they serve.

For more information, or to support Agape Distribution’s mission, visit their website, www.agapedistribution.org.