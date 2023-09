SIDNEY — The Senior Center Singers will present their Fall Concert on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m.

Director Freda Maxson and Pianist Sharon Geissler will lead the choir. Soloists will include Anna Long, Don Freisthler, Sharon Geissler and Shari Eilerman.

The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is located at 304 S. West Ave. and the doors will be open at 1:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public with light refreshments available.