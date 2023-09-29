SIDNEY — Join the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County for a fun and free Healthy Living with Chronic Conditions workshop! Just six weeks to answers about living with chronic health conditions. Learn skills and new habits to help better control symptoms and get back to enjoying what matters to you most. This workshop meets weekly for six weeks in-person at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County and qualifies for Wilson Health’s Live Healthy/Get Active program. Materials are free and include the 5th Edition of Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions.

Healthy Living with Chronic Conditions will be held Mondays, Oct. 9 – Nov. 13, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, 304 S. West Avenue Sidney. Register calling the Senior Center at 937-492-5266.

Healthy Living, an evidence-based, interactive, small group workshop, focuses on common problems like chronic pain, nutrition, exercise, medication use, emotions, and communicating with doctors and family. Participants develop skills and coping strategies to manage symptoms through setting achievable goals, problem-solving, decision-making, social support, and more.

Make a commitment to start your new year with better health. To learn more visit https://info4seniors.org/news/wellness-progams/.

Workshops are supported by the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2. The Agency on Aging helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.