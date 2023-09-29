DAYTON — Let’s Undress Caregiver Stress is a free, small group, online workshop from noon to 1 p.m. on Oct. 11, by presenter Marcella Balin, independent nurse entrepreneur, lecturer, educator and presenter. Registration is requested by Oct. 9 on the Agency Website or by contacting Mary Hairston by email ([email protected]) or phone (937-341-6944). The workshop link will be provided before the date. To learn more visit https://info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/.

As a caregiver, stress is a common and frequent experience. Stress affects caregivers in their abilities to cope with and implement skills to deal with the problems and dilemmas they may face. By understanding the ongoing impact that stress has on a caregiver’s life and the importance of developing adaptive strategies, participants will be better equipped to assist their loved ones.

Learn and understand the various symptoms and chronic manifestations of stress, their common sources and strategies to deal with stress during the workshop.

This is small-group discussion and the number of caregiver participants is limited. Not familiar with Zoom? Join a brief orientation session at 11:30 a.m. before the presentation begins.

This workshop is courtesy of the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, which helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. They are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby Counties.