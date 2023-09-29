By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

SIDNEY – The Sidney Tree Board discussed the Shelby County Big Tree Contest at a meeting on Sept. 21.

This contest, organized by the Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), will seek nominations for the biggest Shagbark Hickory tree in the county with a deadline of Nov. 3. The tree will be recognized at the Shelby SWCD annual meeting on Dec. 7. Each tree will receive a score based on trunk circumference, crown spread, and total height as well as each tree’s ability to capture stormwater along with other economic benefits. For more information and to get a copy of the nomination form, visit https://co.shelby.oh.us/Calendar.aspx?EID=794&month=9&year=2023&day=19 &calType=0.

The board also discussed Forestry Field Day which will be held on Oct. 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Tawawa Park. There will be forest tours with an Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) forester; portable sawmill demonstrations; activities for kids; apple cider and more.

Hazardous trees that have been taken care of or are in the process of being taken care of are located at 915 Hayes St. and 317 Park St.

Orders are due for the fall tree sale by Oct. 6 and trees will be picked up in the morning on Oct. 28. Board members discussed the possibility of changing the tree sale to every other year due to the decrease in orders and the need to advertise more.

The Freshman Tree Commission Academy will be held in the Shelby Public Transit conference room on Nov. 15 and 16 and the application deadline is Nov. 1. More information can be found at https://ohioarborist.org/calendar/#event=76795341.

The deadline to enter the 2023 Tree Lottery is Oct. 6 at noon. The board will be giving away approximately 40 trees. Submission forms are available at: https://www.sidneyoh.com/FormCenter/Public-Works-8/Tree-Lottery-2023-71.

The next Tree Board meeting will be held on Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.