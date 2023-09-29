By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – Prudential Advisors & VFS: Health and Insurance Benefits is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for their office in Sidney on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at noon. Lifelong Sidney residents Jerry and Adam Vanderhorst have been serving the local community’s financial advising, group benefits and health insurance needs for over 20 years. They have been working with Prudential since 2020 and are pleased to be opening an office.

Jerry has a bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University in mathematics and a master’s in business administration from McGregor School of Business. He has over 20 years of experience in the health insurance and financial industry. Adam graduated from Ohio State University in 2020 with a degree in finance and began working with his dad.

Both Jerry and Adam provide clients with financial planning, investment management and insurance needs. They serve people of all ages and stages in life – from young families just starting out, families saving for educational costs for their children, people trying to build wealth for retirement or other financial goals, people nearing retirement who need to formulate a plan, and people already in retirement needing to best utilize their income.

Adam specializes in financial planning, while Jerry focuses on individual health insurance and Group and Medicare benefits, in addition to being a Prudential adviser. Jerry can help clients understand the healthcare marketplace and other options.

Adam enjoys making a difference in people’s lives. He said, “I enjoy working with people and families in a one-on-one basis, and crafting a customized plan for them. Some people never think it is possible to reach their dreams, but I really enjoy working with people and making those dreams a reality.”

Jerry and Adam have clients ranging all over Ohio and parts of Kentucky. While their clients are mostly in Sidney and the surrounding areas, they can be licensed in any state if a client moves from this area.

Prudential Advisors & VFS: Health and Insurance Benefits is located at 110 E. Russell Road, Suite A, in Sidney. They can be reached at 937-658-6461 to schedule an appointment.