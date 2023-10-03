DAYTON – Last year, Women in Business Networking (WiBN), a program of the Better Business Bureau, developed its WiBN Cares initiative, which is all about networking and giving back. This year, the November Lunch n Learn will celebrate the holidays in the spirit of WiBN Cares.

The event will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at the NCR Country Club, 4435 Dogwood Trail, Kettering. Registration will take place at 11:30 a.m. followed by lunch at 11:45 a.m. and the program from noon to 1 p.m. The cost will be $25 for WiBN members and BBB accredited businesses/charities and $35 for others.

Participating in this event will help three local nonprofits, which all have dynamic women who have been recognized as 2023 WiBN Women To Watch or Torch Award finalists:

• National Conference for Community and Justice of Greater Dayton (NCCJ) – $5 of each registration will go towards supporting students participating in the organization’s programs. The mission of NCCJ is to build a community dedicated to eliminating bias, bigotry and all forms of discrimination.

• The Foodbank – Attendees are encouraged to bring items to support the organization’s mission, which is to eliminate hunger and its root causes. Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable foods to support the organization, such as canned soup/stews, peanut butter and jelly, canned meat/fish, baking mixes, pasta, etc.

• Pink Ribbon Good – This organization exists to serve every person and family affected by breast and gynecological cancer. It provides free healthy meals, rides to treatment, housecleaning essentials and peer support so no one is alone in the fight. During the event, attendees will use their time and talent to create encouraging notes for the organization’s clients.

It’s all about networking and philanthropy. It’s a great time to come and check out WiBN, whether invited by a member or just join us on your own to meet other local professionals. Throughout the event, attendees will expand their footprint as they network with others. Bring lots of business cards to share as you make new connections or reignite old ones.

Sheri Sword, WiBN’s executive director, said, “It’s important to give back to the community where we live, work and play. This event is a fun way to do just that. Take some time out of your busy schedule to help others and your professional network can grow at the same time. It’s an opportunity for you to make a difference in the company of like-minded women.”

Seating is limited so make your reservations today. To register, call 937-610-2270.