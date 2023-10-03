125 Years

October 3, 1898

The fourth anniversary celebration of the United Brethren Sunday school was held at the church Sunday morning instead of the regular preaching services. A special program arranged for the occasion was presented. At the service of the Young Peoples Christian Union meeting in the evening a special program was also rendered.

——-

General Benjamin LeFevre has lately arrived in New York from an extended visit through Germany, Russia, Norway, Sweden and Finland. He will come out to Ohio in a few days to spend some time at his home near Maplewood. He is still remembered as the most popular representative that ever went to Congress from the Buckeye State.

——-

The report of Health Officer Wyman for the month of September shows a total of 10 births and nine deaths in the city during the month. Seven of the births occurred in the first ward.

100 Years

October 3, 1923

At a special session of city council last evening, a resolution was passed to submit to the voters of the city at the next election the question of issuing bonds in the sum of $5,000 for the purpose of paving Rauth street from Highland avenue to Wilkinson avenue; Wilkinson avenue from Rauth street to Campbell street, and Campbell street from Wilkinson avenue to Fair avenue. Also passed was a resolution for a bond issue of $1,000 for the purpose of marking streets at intersections.

——-

A number of the leading officials of the Big Four railroad were in Sidny a short time yesterday on an inspection tour of improvements being made in this vicinity. The party made a thorough inspection of the bridge in the southern end of the city and considered it one of the most marvelous pieces of construction work found anywhere in the country.

——-

A number of members of the Merchants and Manufacturers Association of Cleveland made a visit to this city this morning during a trade extension excursion they are making through Western Ohio. The members of the Kiwanis club acted as a reception committee and escorted the visitors in autos to the places they desired to call.

75 Years

October 3, 1948

“Agricultural and rural folk, both at home and abroad, should be given more recognition toward building world peace.” This approach to the problem was offered by State Grange Master Joseph Fichter when he spoke last night to the approximately 350 guests assembled at Hardin school for the 75th anniversary observance of Compromise Grange.

——-

Farm cooperatives and farming methods of West Central Ohio were under observation yesterday and today by 39 Canadians, presently touring Ohio and Pennsylvania. The group of 30 men and nine women are officials or active workers in the United Cooperatives of Ontario.

——-

High hopes that Sidney High school’s Yellow Jackets had held for a grid victory over Piqua were dissipated last night when they lost 19 to 13 in a game played on the field at Roosevelt stadium.

50 Years

October 3, 1973

FORT LORAMIE – Roger Ditmer of Houston disregarded his “butterfly stomach” and beat 71 other runners to the finish line for a victory in the Fifth Annual Fort Loramie Invitational Cross Country meet held at the State Park near here Tuesday afternoon.

——-

NEW KNOXVILLE – New Knoxville Chapter, Future Farmers of America, met recently to elect officers for the 1973-74 school year.

Douglas Wilkins was elected president; Bruce Bambauer, vice president; Mark Niemeyer, treasurer; Gregg Fledderjohann, secretary; Scott Schroer, reporter; and Ned Dicke, sentinel.

——-

Lawrence G. Baumer failed to register for the lucky barrel at Steinle Drugs this week and did not collect the $600 prize when his name was drawn.

25 Years

October 3, 1998

Subby’s, a local salad and sandwich restaurant, has a new owner. Marty Bowman brings 30 years of food service experience into his ownership. Bowman worked for 25 years with Frisch’s restaurant, mostly in management at the Sidney location. Bowman said he and his wife, Cindy, now own the franchise, but he is the only family member active in the day-to-day operations. The restaurant is located at 2370 W. Michigan Street next to Wal-Mart.

——-

LOS ANGELES – In his movie and TV series, Gene Autry played the same unchangeable character: a true-blue son of the West who always fought fair and square and loved his horse, Champion. Hollywood’s original singing cowboy died at his home Friday after a long illness. He was 91.

——-

The annual countywide Academia competition for the Shelby County schools held its first competition Monday night with the following results: at the Russia site – Russia 38 points, Botkins 33 and Houston 17; at the Sidney High School site – Sidney 43, Anna 33 and Fairlawn 19; at the Jackson Center site – Lehman 33, Fort Loramie 29 and Jackson Center 29.

