SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, 304 S. West Ave., will be having their Annual Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 2-4 p.m.

They will be joined by the Ccity of Sidney Police, Shelby County Sheriff and possibly the city of Sidney Fire Department for some added fun for the kiddos. There will be some games for the kids to try and of course, lots of candy.

If you would like to have a parking spot to hand out candy contact the Senior Center at 937-492-5266. There is no cost to participate, just bring your own candy to hand out. If you would like to decorate your trunk or dress up in costume, feel free to do so.

This event is open to the public and tours of the Senior Center will be offered