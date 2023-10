Jerry Vanderhorst speaks during the ribbon cutting for his Prudential Advisors and VFS: Health Insurance and Employee Benefits building at 110 East Russell Road. Standing, left to right, are Angie Vanderhorst, Adam Vanderhorst and MacKenzie Vanderhorst, all of Sidney. The Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce organized ribbon cutting was held on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

