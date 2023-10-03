SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Kelley Susan Jarboe, 20, of Sidney, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.

Brittany Elisha Huffman, 36, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Winchester C. Wiley, 38, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $161 fine.

Melinda Sue Upp, 36, of Columbus, was charged with failure to display plate, $130 fine.

Jaron M. Russell, 36, of Trotwood, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Jarreth Victor Hall, 24, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Younis Hassen Ahmed, 38, of Dearborn, Michigan, was charged with lights on/parked/stopped vehicle, $261 fine.

Patricia L. Harris, 33, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Verter G. Shopov, 34, of Lapeer, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jeremy L. Stephens, 47, of Kettlersville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Emma Elizabeth Faith Roser, 21, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Tonkeno Eugene Robinson, 48, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Scott A. Hoelscher, 54, of New Knoxville, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Alexander Frederick McCoy, 26, of Sidney, was charged with lighted lights required – dismissed, $261 fine.

Zoey Lea Kellem, 26, of Sidney, was charged with operating motor vehicle with temporary permit, $136 fine.

Kevin Michael Jefferson, 19, of Anna, was charged with speeding and seat belt violation – driver, $165 fine.

Rosendo de Leon, 35, of Mission, Texas, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Tommy T. Hollingshed, 24, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with driving under suspension and failure to file registration, $180 fine.

Raim Z. Kambarov, 56, of Boise, Idaho, was charged with improper turn at intersection, $130 fine.

Matthew Blake Knighton, 32, of Covington, Virginia, was charged with driving under suspension, no operator license, and following too closely/assured clear distance, $155 fine.

Adam Michael Joseph, 32, of Celina, was charged with driving right side of roadway and distracted driving enhancement – dismissed, $130 fine.

Paul W. Goodwin, 31, of Worthington, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Charles David Dauch, 27, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Joseph A. Vanskyock, 40, of Tarpon Springs, Florida, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dawn M. Endicott, 38, of Fairborn, was charged with driving under suspension, $136 fine.

Kayla L. Atkinson, 27, of Sidney, was charged with lights on parked/stopped vehicle, $261 fine.

Ryan Leach, 42, of Bellefontaine, was charged with driving under suspension, $186 fine.

Jacob Matthew Craun, 24, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Elisa Kiser, 35, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jordan Jackson, 26, of Lima, was charged with no operator license, $207 fine.

