MARIA STEIN – The Shrine has announced the addition of 11 relics to one of the largest relic collections in the country. On All Saints Day, Wednesday, Nov. 1, the Shrine will offer Mass at noon with the Rev. Lindle as the celebrant. After Mass, these relics will be out for veneration in the Relic Chapel with the Litany of the Saints prayed on the hour until 6 p.m. All are invited to share in this rare occasion.

Included in this addition:

• Blessed James Miller – American member of the Brothers of the Christian Schools, martyred in 1982 while serving the poor and oppressed in Guatemala.

• Blessed Adele de Batz de Trenquelleon – Co-founded the Marianist Sister with Blessed William Joseph Chaminade in 1816 and is affiliated with the University of Dayton.

• St. Paul VI – From 1963-1978 St. Paul VI served as Pope and continued the Second Vatican Council and implemented many of its reforms.

• St. Oscar Romero – A bishop in El Salvador who advocated for the poor and those oppressed by the government, he was martyred while celebrating Mass in 1980.

• St. Josephine Bakhita – Taken as a slave from Africa, she was given her freedom in 1889, a year later, converted spending the rest of her life as a nun with the Canossian Daughters of Charity.

• St. Elizabeth of the Trinity – A French Discalced Carmelite Sister who was a mystic and spiritual writer. She is known for her persistence in pursuing the will of God.

• Sts. Louis & Zelie Martin – Parents of St. Therese of Lisieux (and four other nuns) are an example of a holy Christian marriage. They are the first couple to be canonized together.

• St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross – Also known as Edith Stein, she was a Jewish philosopher who converted to Catholicism, she was arrested by Nazis and murdered at Auschwitz.

• St. Josemaria Escriva – A Spanish priest who founded Opus Dei, an organization which promotes the universal call to holiness in the ordinary lives of priests and lay people.

• Blessed Basil Moreau – A French priest who founded the Congregation of the Holy Cross, which would come to America and found the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.