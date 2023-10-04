ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• The Pony Wagon Historical Museum, 510 Washington St., St. Paris, will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Sundays, Oct. 8 and Oct. 22.

• Newport Aquarium has announced Mermaids will be swimming into the aquarium on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Oct. 22, the magical creatures will swim, play and entertain underwater and meet visitors up close. With the aquarium’s Plan-Ahead-Pricing program, tickets can be found at discounted prices when purchased early at NewportAquarium.com.

• The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is honoring Coshocton’s advertising art history in a special exhibit, Advertising Art of Coshocton, through Dec. 31. The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and Sundays are free admission to Coshocton County residents. The museum is located at 300 N. Whitewoman St., in Historic Roscoe Village, Coshocton, Ohio. For more information, contact JHM at 740-622-8710 / email: [email protected], or visit the website at www.jhmuseum.org.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me; Pre-School Gymnastics; Youth Gymnastics; Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration; Preschool Swim Lessons;Youth Swim Lessons; Competitive Swim Team; Adult Swim Lessons; and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Homeschool Nature Club for 5 – 11 year-old homeschooled students at Brukner Nature Center for a morning or afternoon of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month. Classes in the morning are from 10 a.m.-noon and afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Cost for BNC Members: $5 per child each month and nonmembers: $8 per child each month. Registration is required and payment is non-refundable. Call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. For a list of topics and additional details, visit the website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/home-school-programs.html.

• Brukner Nature Center’s featured monthly vendor is Steve and Marian Moeckel and their nest boxes and note cards. A percentage of all sales will be donated to the Brukner Nature Center.

• Brukner Nature Center’s PEEP Fall Session 2, open preregistration begins Sept. 25. Fall Session 2 will run from Oct. 24 – Dec. 8. Preschoolers meet once a week for six weeks. Class sizes are limited to 10 children. Classes last 1.5 hours of mostly outdoor activity, so always dress your child for the weather – rain/winter coats, boots, hats, gloves, etc. Classes are offered Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday mornings from 9:30 – 11 a.m. and Thursday afternoon from 1 – 2:30 p.m.. Cost for each PEEP Fall Session 2 is $55 for BNC Members per child and $75 for Nonmembers per child. To pre-register, email [email protected] and provide your child’s name, age, birthdate, and phone number. They follow Troy City Schools for cancellations due to weather. Call 937-698-6493 with any questions.

• Haunted Woods at Brukner Nature Center – Ticket sales began Oct. 2. Haunted Woods are Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21-22 and Saturday, Oct. 28. Rain date will be Sunday, Oct. 29. Presale tickets only. Call 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]; an email will be sent to you to confirm the date/time/number attending/amount due. You will not be able to add anyone the night of the event. Cost is $5 per person for BNC members and $7 per person for nonmembers. Children ages 2 and under are free.

FRIDAY, OCT. 5

• Morgan’s Place fundraiser at K and J’s Ice Cream, 130 W. Russell Road, Sidney, 1-9 p.m.

• Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) will hold a blood drive at the Sidney Apostolic Temple, 210 S. Pomery Ave., from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Make an appointment on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

• Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy, will show the “Creature from the Black Lagoon” at 7 p.m. The movie is free and open to the public.

SATURDAY, OCT. 7

• The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Shelby County Court Square, 100 E. Court St., Sidney.

SUNDAY, OCT. 8

• The Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association scavenger hunt, noon-3 p.m. Pick up a scavenger map at 333 W. Green St., Piqua, beginning at noon. Maps must be turned in by 3 p.m. to win prizes.

• The Senior Center Singers will present their Fall Concert at 2 p.m. The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is located at 304 S. West Ave. and the doors will be open at 1:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public with light refreshments available.

• Lock One Community Arts opens the 2023-24 season with The Everly Set (celebrating The Everly Brothers) at 3 p.m. in the James F. Dicke Auditorium, New Bremen High School. Tickets for the Everly Set (celebrating The Everly Brothers) are $25 for adults and $10 for students, and can be purchased at the Western Ohio True Value Hardware Minster store or by calling 567-356-2048.

FRIDAY, OCT. 6-SUNDAY, OCT. 8

• Paul Bunyan Show, Guernsey County Fairgrounds, Old Washington (Cambridge). how hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Oct. 6-7 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Oct. 8. Tickets are $10 for adults the day of the show or $28 for all three days; seniors and kids 7-12 years of age, $5 per day or $12 for three day pass; children 6 and under are free. For a complete list of exhibitors, the 2023 show guide, show map and all detail of the show, visit thepaulbunyanshow.com. The Paul Bunyan Show is the trade show of the Ohio Forestry Association whose mission is to support the management of Ohio’s forest resources and strengthen member business opportunities in the forest products industry and related enterprises.

TUESDAY, OCT. 10

• Brukner Nature Center’s Community Night at Moeller Brew Barn, 214 W. Main St., Troy, 5-9 p.m. Dine to donate event. Dine-in or carry-out.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 11

• Wilson Health marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month by educating the community and encouraging women to get their mammograms with their annual, free drive-up “Brake for Breakfast.” Eagle Plaza – Wilson Health Urgent Care, 326 N. Main St., Minster, from 7-9 a.m. while supplies last.

THURSDAY, OCT. 12

• Wilson Health marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month by educating the community and encouraging women to get their mammograms with their annual, free drive-up “Brake for Breakfast.” Fairview Medical Center, 1205 Fairington Drive, Sidney, from 7-9 a.m. while supplies last.