City record

Police log

MONDAY

-8:08 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 200 block of East Poplar Street.

SUNDAY

-8:29 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of Oak Avenue.

-7:03 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 800 block of Foraker Avenue.

-5:17 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 100 block of East Court Street.

-3:46 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of South Highland Avenue and Rauth Street.

-2:52 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 300 block of Maple Street.

-1:20 p.m.: warrant. Jessica Lynn Casey, 33, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:39 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-11:53 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 500 block of Franklin Avenue.

SATURDAY

-10:14 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of East Poplar Street.

-8:32 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of East Parkwood Street.

-7:42 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-4:45 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 1000 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-3:25 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-12:46 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-4:17 a.m.: summons. Janessa Kaye Stewart, 38, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for assault.

-2:44 a.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in progress in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

FRIDAY

-9:50 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 300 block of Linden Avenue.

-9:46 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 600 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-9:05 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of Washington Street.

-8:46 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-7:51 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 300 block of South Main Avenue.

-6:14 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of Brookburn Street.

-2:48 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to breaking and entering in progress in the 100 block of West Robinwood Street.

-1:32 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the area of Heather Way and West Parkwood Street.

-11:36 a.m.: crime in progress. Jamie Marie Wilburn, 30, of Sidney, was verbally served for contributing to the unruliness/delinquency of a child.

-10:34 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of North Walnut Avenue.

-9:32 a.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 2000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-7:46 to 8:19 a.m.: vandalism. Police responded to two reports of vandalism in the 700 block of Taft Street.

-3:56 a.m.: warrant. Peggy S. Couch, 60, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

Crashes

Jeremiah E. Cotrell, 41, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a three-vehicle crash on Oct. 7 at 7:42 p.m.

Cotrell was traveling southbound on Wapakoneta Avenue when he rear-ended Masin Joseph Maxwell Richey, 24, of Sidney, causing him to rear-end Lee Martin, 78, of Sidney, who were stopped at the red light at the intersection of Williams Street.

Fire, rescue

MONDAY

-12:02 to 9:23 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

-2:11 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

SUNDAY

-12:32 a.m. to 1:20 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-11:46 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-8:54 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

-1:47 a.m. to 8:37 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

FRIDAY

-3:45 a.m. to 8:05 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 17 calls.

THURSDAY

-12:24 to 8 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-6:37 to 7:40 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell