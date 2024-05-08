Crashes

Keith L. Frick, 42, of New Bremen, was cited with failure to control/weaving, driving while under the influence, and failure to stop after a two-vehicle crash on May 7 at 10:31 p.m.

Frick was traveling southwest on North Main Avenue. He attempted to turn right onto Gemini Drive and struck a stop sign and a parked car owned by Duane E. Lynch, of Sidney. Frick then left the scene and was located by officers later. The vehicle Frick was driving was towed by Mantor’s Towing and Frick was evaluated by Sidney EMS for possible injuries but was not taken to a medical facility.

Police call log

WEDNESDAY

-9:26 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.

-7:12 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 900 block of Port Jefferson Road.

-1:20 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of West Hoewisher Road.

TUESDAY

-10:31 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 200 block of Gemini Drive.

-8:20 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of Mount Vernon Place.

-7:53 p.m.: subject with gun. Police responded to someone with a gun in the 2000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-7:15 p.m.: summons. Tiffany D. Bradley, 32, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for domestic violence.

-5:05 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 900 block of Port Jefferson Road.

-3:20 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 1000 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

-3:18 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 800 block of West Parkwood Street.

-1:43 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of West Court Street and Royan Avenue.

-1:25 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Juniper Way.

-12:20 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-12:15 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 500 block of Amelia Court.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell