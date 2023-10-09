ODOT continues projects

SIDNEY –The following construction projects are anticipated to affect state highways in Shelby and Logan counties next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Visit the ODOT website and OHGO.com for travel updates.

Shelby County

State Route 29 lane closure — Expect lane closures in both directions on state Route 29 between McCloskey School Road and Doorley Road until Friday, Oct. 20. Crews will be resurfacing the roadway. Traffic will be maintained with cones and flaggers.

State Route 29 chip and seal — Expect lane closures on state Route 29 in both directions between state Route 706 and the Shelby-Champaign County lines from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Friday, Oct. 13. Traffic will be maintained with cones and flaggers. Crews will be completing pavement repairs.

Interstate 75 lane closures — Expect lane closures overnight on Interstate 75 northbound between Kirkwood Road and Miami River Road from Monday, Oct. 16 to Wednesday, Oct. 18. Lane closures will be nightly from 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Crews will be working on pipes under the roadway.

Logan County

State Route 235 pavement project — Expect daily lane closures on state Route 235 between Township Highway 229 and Logan/Champaign County line until Friday, Oct. 20. Lane closures will be daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Crews will be paving the roadway.

State Route 706 pavement project — Expect daily lane closures on state Route 706 between state Route 235 and Logan/Shelby County line until Friday, Oct. 20. Lane closures will be daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Crews will be paving the roadway.

State Route 47 pavement project — Expect daily lane closures on state Route 47 between state Route 235 and County Road 32 until Friday, Oct. 20. Lane closures will be daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Crews will be paving the roadway.

State Route 235 pavement project — Expect daily lane closures on state Route 235 between Mead Street and state Route 47 until Friday, Oct. 20. Lane closures will be daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Crews will be paving the roadway.