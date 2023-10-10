Amy and Troy Grillot, both of New Knoxville, stand in front of their new business the “Iron and Rind”, during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 7. The new business rents out modern styled rooms with single, queen or king sized beds, T.V.’s, bathrooms, heating and air units, a community kitchen and wifi. There is a comunal kitchen and living room. The building used to house a pork packing establishment and brewery. The building dates back to the late 1800’s. The Iron and Rind is located at 112 North Main St., New Bremen.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Co-owner Amy Grillot, of New Knoxville, stands in a room named “Owens Place” at the Iron and Rind, during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 7. The new business rents out modern styled rooms with single, queen or king sized beds, T.V.’s, bathrooms, heating and air units and wifi. There is a comunal kitchen and living room. The building used to house a pork packing establishment and brewery. The building dates back to the late 1800’s.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Iron and Rind opens
A communal lounge at the Iron and Rind.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
A communal lounge at the Iron and Rind.
