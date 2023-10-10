Iron and Rind opens

Amy and Troy Grillot, both of New Knoxville, stand in front of their new business the “Iron and Rind”, during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 7. The new business rents out modern styled rooms with single, queen or king sized beds, T.V.’s, bathrooms, heating and air units, a community kitchen and wifi. There is a comunal kitchen and living room. The building used to house a pork packing establishment and brewery. The building dates back to the late 1800’s. The Iron and Rind is located at 112 North Main St., New Bremen.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News