125 Years

October 10, 1898

Last night was the regular meeting night of the city council but there was not a quorum present. There has not been a council session since August 22 and bills and other business two months old have not been acted on. Under existing conditions, the Lord only knows when there will be a meeting.

——-

The Urbana Telephone Company, of Urbana, O., has been incorporated with a capital stock of $30,000. The company will operate a system in Urbana, and between Urbana, Marysville, London, Troy, Sidney and Springfield.

——-

With the number of cases of smallpox reported in Wapakoneta, it is important that our citizens for the present defer visits to that city.

The football season in Sidney will be opened next Friday afternoon with a game between the Sidney and Urbana teams.

100 Years

October 10, 1923

At their regular shoot held at the armory last evening, members of the Sidney Rifle Club named officers for the year. Fred Schultz was elected president; Frank Cowan, vice president; Walter Gillman, treasurer; Voress Loudenback, executive officer; I.B. Hoffman and Oliver Eisenhut, scorekeepers. The club will affiliate with the National Rifle Association and will enter a team in the national tournament.

——-

At a meeting of a number of persons interested in the promotion of the Sidney Municipal Band last evening, it was decided to have the band give three indoor concerts during the winter months. These concerts will be given at the school auditorium. Season tickets will be $1 each, with single concert tickets, 50 cents.

——-

Mrs. Ray Burke was hostess to the Monday Evening Bridge Club when members held their first meeting last evening. Other members of the new club included: Misses Margaret and Dorothy Hess, Mildred Norcross, Dorothy Loudenback, Beulah Young, Jeanette Mathers, Virginia and Annabel Thomas, Francis Sargeant, Martha Ellen Swain, and Esther Ehrhardt.

75 Years

October 10, 1948

The first visit of a President of the United States to Sidney in several decades will occur early Monday afternoon, when President Harry S. Truman will make a personal appearance on the observation platform of his special train at the North street crossing of the B. & O. railroad.

——-

Plans were being completed today for the annual Holy Name rally of the Sidney Deanery to be held tomorrow afternoon in Sidney with 41 parishes participating. The Program during the afternoon will feature a parade from Holy Angels church to Holy Angels field on South Brooklyn avenue.

——-

William M. McCulloch, of Piqua, Republican Congressman from the Fourth Ohio district, was the principal speaker at the meeting of Republican committee women and precinct leaders held yesterday afternoon in the Canal room at the Hotel Wagner.

——-

Sidney High school’s up and coming Yellow Jackets were lifted from purely footnote mention in the Miami Valley League today after they demonstrated surprising power to overwhelm the Xenia Buccaneers 33 to 13 at Julia Lamb field last evening.

50 Years

October 10, 1973

OAKLAND – the Oakland A’s, sprouting a couple of new heroes in Bert Campaneris and Ken Holtzman, sent Vida Blue out to hand the Baltimore Orioles the knockout blow today and wrap up their second straight American League pennant.

——-

Following and hour-long discussion with more than 30 residents living in the North Bon Air Subdivision, Sidney Planning Commission Tuesday night unanimously agreed to accept developer Ray Burke’s preliminary plat for an undeveloped area there.

——-

RUSSIA – Thomas L. Peltier, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Peltier, has received his master of science degree from Ohio University, Athens, Aug. 25.

Mr. Peltier has been an engineer with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency since July 16.

25 Years

October 10, 1998

NEW BREMEN – The 48th annual Lions Club Cider Time parade will be held Oct. 25 in New Bremen at 3 p.m.

——-

BELGRADE, Yugoslavia – Back again for another try, a U.S. troubleshooter pressed President Slobodan Milosevic on Friday to accept Western terms for peace in Kosovo Province.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.