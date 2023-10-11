SIDNEY — Sidney will try to earn the Battered Helmet for the first time since 2017 when it hosts Piqua on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium.

The Indians (2-6) will have a losing record for the first time since 2013 but are coming off a 17-7 win over Xenia.

The Buccaneers scored first and outgained Piqua 322 yards to 177. But Xenia was 7-of-15 on third- and fourth-down conversions, and the Indians intercepted a pass deep in Xenia territory, which set up a touchdown in the third quarter that gave the team a 10-7 lead.

Piqua is averaging 242 yards of offense and 16 points per game and is allowing an average of 282 yards and 19 points per game.

The team’s offense has come mostly on the ground. Senior quarterback Kyle Warner has thrown for 210 yards and two TDs with three interceptions and run for 450 yards and four TDs. Junior Jericho Burns has run for 572 yards and five TDs.

Piqua’s defense has forced 11 turnovers; sophomore defensive back Rayshawn Garrett has intercepted two passes.

Sidney has struggled offensively the last two weeks after losing its two most productive offensive players. A 35-0 loss to Vandalia-Butler was the first time the team has been shut out this season.

Fort Loramie has long trip to Lucas

Fort Loramie will again make a nearly two-and-a-half hour drive to Lucas this Friday.

The Redskins (5-3) have won four straight games but look to have two tough games to end the season with Lucas and Lima Central Catholic.

Lucas (5-3) has won five of its last six, with the lone loss being a 34-27 loss at LCC in Week 7. The Cubs’ opened the season with a three-point loss to Clear Fork and a four-point loss to Hillsdale.

According to this week’s Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association’s statewide notes, Lucas’ Zach Diehl scored three first-half touchdowns in a 49-14 win over Plymouth last week. He was taken off of the field in Week 7 in an ambulance with a severe neck stinger. He ran for 76 yards on six carries and had just one catch for 44 yards in just one half of play.

Loramie has surpassed 300 yards of offense in its last four games. Senior running back Will Holland ran for over 200 yards, caught three passes for 53 yards and scored three TDs in a 35-12 win at Van Buren last week.

The Redskins beat Lucas 34-17 last year and lost 27-0 on the road in 2021.

