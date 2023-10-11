Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• The Pony Wagon Historical Museum, 510 Washington St., St. Paris, will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22.

• Newport Aquarium has announced Mermaids will be swimming into the aquarium on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Oct. 22, the magical creatures will swim, play and entertain underwater and meet visitors up close. With the aquarium’s Plan-Ahead-Pricing program, tickets can be found at discounted prices when purchased early at NewportAquarium.com.

• The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is honoring Coshocton’s advertising art history in a special exhibit, Advertising Art of Coshocton, through Dec. 31. The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum is open Tuesday to Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and Sundays are free admission to Coshocton County residents. The museum is located at 300 N. Whitewoman St., in Historic Roscoe Village, Coshocton, Ohio. For more information, contact JHM at 740-622-8710 / email: [email protected], or visit the website at www.jhmuseum.org.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me; Pre-School Gymnastics; Youth Gymnastics; Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration; Preschool Swim Lessons;Youth Swim Lessons; Competitive Swim Team; Adult Swim Lessons; and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Homeschool Nature Club for 5 – 11 year-old homeschooled students at Brukner Nature Center for a morning or afternoon of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month. Staff naturalists have developed hands-on fun and educational lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. Classes in the morning are from 10 a.m.-noon and afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Cost for BNC Members: $5 per child each month and nonmembers: $8 per child each month. Registration is required and payment is non-refundable. Call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. Wait for an email to confirm the child is pre-registered for the chosen time/months (see above). You will then have 3 days to mail a check. For a list of topics and additional details, visit the website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/home-school-programs.html.

• Brukner Nature Center’s featured monthly vendor is Steve and Marian Moeckel and their nest boxes and note cards. A percentage of all sales will be donated to the Brukner Nature Center.

• Brukner Nature Center’s PEEP Fall Session 2, will run from Oct. 24 – Dec. 8. Preschoolers meet once a week for six weeks. Class sizes are limited to 10 children. Classes last 1.5 hours of mostly outdoor activity, so always dress your child for the weather – rain/winter coats, boots, hats, gloves, etc. PEEP is geared specifically for children ages 3 – 5 years old, who are potty-trained (no pull-ups) and not attending kindergarten (or being homeschooled for kindergarten) in the fall. Classes are offered Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday mornings from 9:30 – 11 a.m. and Thursday afternoon from 1 – 2:30 p.m.. Cost for each PEEP Fall Session 2 is $55 for BNC Members per child and $75 for Nonmembers per child. To pre-register, email [email protected] and provide your child’s name, age, birthdate, and phone number. Also, list your top three choices for class. Call 937-698-6493 with any questions.

• Haunted Woods at Brukner Nature Center – Ticket sales began Oct. 2. Haunted Woods are Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21-22 and Saturday, Oct. 28. Rain date will be Sunday, Oct. 29. Trail guides will lead a group of 20 people along the gently rolling, luminary-lit trail, stopping at six stations along the way so you and your family can learn about the wild creatures of the night (bring your flashlights!). First available ticket for a trail time is 6 p.m. and they will fill each remaining slot every 10 minutes, with the last group leaving at 8 p.m. Estimated time on the trails is 50 minutes. Remember to dress for the weather. Presale tickets only. Call 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]; an email will be sent to you to confirm the date/time/number attending/amount due. You will not be able to add anyone the night of the event. Payment will be due within three days (cash or check is preferred but can accept credit card). Use the drop-box by the front door to leave payment if stopping by afterhours. If payment is not received within three days, the spot will open for another group; however, if mailing payment,let them know in case the mail delivery takes a bit longer. Cost is $5 per person for BNC members and $7 per person for nonmembers. Children ages 2 and under are free.

• Brukner Nature Center’s River’s Edge Explorers. Pre-registration is underway for the seasonal program designed for 12 – 17 year-old homeschooled students. Dates for the 2023-24 school year are Wednesday, Oct. 4; Wednesday, March 6; and Wednesday, May 1 from 2–4 p.m. at the River’s Edge Wildlife Preserve – this is a drop-off program. Cost for BNC Members is $5 per child each month and nonmembers are $8 per child each month. Topic for October’s program is “Sleep, Stay or Leave? Strategies for Survival!” Pre-register by calling 937-698-6493 or emailing [email protected]

THURSDAY, OCT. 12

• Wilson Health marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month by educating the community and encouraging women to get their mammograms with their annual, free drive-up “Brake for Breakfast.” Fairview Medical Center, 1205 Fairington Drive, Sidney, from 7-9 a.m. while supplies last.

FRIDAY, OCT. 13-SATURDAY, OCT. 14

• Downtown sidewalk sales in Sidney.

SATURDAY, OCT. 14

• Maplewood Methodist Fall Harvest Bazaar Maplewood Hall, 21576 Maplewood, Road, Maplewood, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Vendors include Do Terra, Chunky Bee, Norwex, Mary Kay, Mandy’s Wreaths, Brad’s Bees, Bake Sale by the Women of the church. Food available for purchase includes donuts, barbecue, shredded chicken, chips, hot dogs, chili dogs, coffee, water and pop. Proceeds to go to Women’s Group for Christmas Shoe Boxes and other outreach projects.

• The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Shelby County Court Square, 100 E. Court St., Sidney.

• Boos & Brews Festival, downtown Sidney, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Trick or treat, costume contest, activities and more. Free to all participants.

• Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, 304 S. West Ave., will host its annual Trunk or Treat event from 2-4 p.m. The event is open to the public and tours of the Senior Center will be offered.

SUNDAY, OCT. 15

• The Fort Loramie Wall of Honor committee along with the Fort Loramie Education Foundation (FLEF) will welcome Larry Ludlow and Dave Ross as its 2023 inductees. The Wall of Honor induction ceremony, which is open to the public, will begin at 2 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.