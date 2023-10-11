Home Sports Wednesday scoreboard: Sidney girls soccer beats Greenville 10-0 Sports Wednesday scoreboard: Sidney girls soccer beats Greenville 10-0 By Staff Reports - October 11, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Girls soccer Sidney 10, Greenville 0 Boys soccer Miami East 5, Lehman Catholic 2 Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Football notes: Sidney looking to end losing streak to Piqua Tuesday scoreboard: Sidney volleyball falls 3-0 to Tippecanoe Girls soccer notes: Lehman Catholic wins 8th straight, ready for postseason Weather Sidney scattered clouds enter location 50.8 ° F 53.8 ° 49.2 ° 56 % 1.8mph 36 % Thu 72 ° Fri 74 ° Sat 67 ° Sun 56 ° Mon 49 °