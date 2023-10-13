BMI to host Atlanta Rhythm Section and Firefall

VERSAILLES — Atlanta Rhythm Section with special guest Firefall will perform at the BMI Event Center on Nov. 4.

Formed from the cream of Atlanta’s studio musicians, the Atlanta Rhythm Section (actually hailing from nearby Doraville, Georgia) came together in 1970 after working on a Roy Orbison recording session.

Keyboardist Dean Daughtry and drummer Robert Nix had been members of Orbison’s backing group, the Candymen, and Daughtry and guitarist J.R. Cobb had been members of the Top 40 hitmakers Classics IV (“Spooky,” “Stormy,” “Traces”). Rounding out the original ARS lineup were vocalist Rodney Justo (replaced after the first album by Ronnie Hammond), guitarist Barry Bailey, and bassist Paul Goddard.

The group recorded two albums for Decca Records in 1972, neither of which made an impact, before signing to Polydor Records in 1974. Their first album for that company, “Third Annual Pipe Dream,” only reached number 74 in the U.S. The next two albums fared worse.

Finally, in 1977, “So Into You” became the band’s breakthrough single, reaching the U.S. Top 10, and the album from which it came, “A Rock And Roll Alternative,” went gold. Their platinum follow-up album, “Champagne Jam,” broke into the Top 10 in 1978, together with the blockbuster single “Imaginary Lover” (“I’m Not Gonna Let It Bother Me Tonight” was another major hit from the same album). Nix left after that, replaced on drums by Roy Yeager. During this magical timeframe, ARS performed at the White House for President Jimmy Carter, another notable Georgia product.

After an extended break, the band got back together in the mid-90s and re-recorded some of their best and best-known songs. The live-in-the-studio sound of Atlanta Rhythm Section ‘96 presents a different, less polished take on some classic tunes and captures the sound of their live performances from that period. Three original band members returned: singer Ronnie Hammond, guitarist Barry Bailey and keyboardist Dean Daughtry. They were joined by Steve Stone on guitar, Justin Senker on bass and Sean Burke on drums. The group also cut a second version of these songs with the same lineup except for new drummer R. J. Vealey.

It was around this time that ARS was elected to the Georgia Music Hall of Fame. The band was honored at a September 1996 induction ceremony at the Georgia World Congress Center.

In the first part of 2001, lead singer Ronnie Hammond made a commitment to perform with the ensemble touring group Voices of Classic Rock and this led to a parting of ways with ARS.

Original singer Rodney Justo and original bassist Paul Goddard returned to ARS in 2011 after lengthy absences from the group. Sadly, Goddard passed away April 29, 2014, of cancer in Atlanta. Nonetheless, Atlanta Rhythm Section will carry on, continuing to make concert appearances showcasing their many classic hits and outstanding musical abilities.

Lead guitarist and vocalist Jock Bartley founded Firefall in Boulder, Colorado, in 1974, along with two other refugees from the legendary Graham Parsons band.

Firefall’s layered harmonies backed by driving rhythms that transcend many genres from rock to country brought them platinum and gold album and single success with hits like “You Are The Woman,” “Strange Way,” and “Just Remember I Love You.” Other major Firefall radio hits include “Cinderella,” “Goodbye I Love You,” “Livin’ Ain’t Livin,” and “Mexico.”

Firefall hit the road and never looked back, including extensive tours with Fleetwood Mac, The Doobie Brothers, Chicago, America, and many others. In recent years, their legendary headline shows have been mixed with package tours with Little River Band, Night Ranger, Pure Prairie League, Orleans, and more.

Jock Bartley (lead guitar and vocals) is joined on stage by longtime Firefall members Steve Weinmeister (guitar, mandolin, keyboards, and vocals), Jim Waddell (keyboards, flute, saxophone), Sandy Fica (drums), and newcomer John Bisaha from The Babys (bass and vocals).

In the fall of 2023, the band will release Friends & Family on Sunset Blvd Records, backed by a major promotional campaign.

This unique concept album features new versions of classic songs by artists that are part of Firefall’s rich history, including groups that the founding members played in or that Firefall toured with, including The Byrds, Flying Burrito Bros., Spirit, Dan Fogelberg, Heart, Gram Parsons, Poco, The Doobie Bros., Loggins & Messina, Fleetwood Mac, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Marshall Tucker.

General admission tickets are available now starting at $25 or reserved seats can be purchased between $25 and $40. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bmieventcenter.com or in person at BMI Karts & Parts’ showroom at 769 E. Main St. in Versailles. Hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the door but the price increases the day of the show. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.