It’s time for magic and illusions

Lock One Community Arts will present Mike Super – Magic & Illusion on Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. at the James F. Dicke Auditorium New Bremen High School. See “America’s Got Talent” finalist and “America’s Favorite Mystifier” Mike Super live on stage with new, never seen before magic, along with a few new twists on some old favorites! Through spectacular illusions and his own inimitable down-to-earth style, Mike guides the audience along on his journey through the impossible! Bring out the whole family for an evening of enchantment. Tickets for Mike Super – Magic & Illusion are $30 for adults and $10 for students, and can be purchased at the Minster Tru Value Hardware store or by calling 567-356-2048.

Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings