Gateway Arts Council announces 2024-25 series

The Frontmen Courtesy photo The Three Rednecks Tenors Courtesy photo Queen of the Night - A Tribute to Whitney Houston Courtesy photo Tusk – A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac Courtesy photo

SIDNEY — Gateway Arts Council has announced its 2024-25 Presents Series, which features a group of 90’s country stars, the return of a popular Christmas act and Whitney Houston and Fleetwood Mac tributes.

All performances will be at Sidney High School’s auditorium.

The Frontmen, which features the dynamic voices of 90’s country legends Richie McDonald (formerly of Lonestar), Larry Stewart (of Restless Heart), and Tim Rushlow (formerly of Little Texas) will perform at 7 p.m. on Nov. 9.

The 3 Redneck Tenors will return at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8. Queen of the Night, a celebration of Whitney Houston, will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2025. Tusk, of the premiere Fleetwood Mac tributes, will take the stage at 7 p.m. on May 11, 2025.

For 36 years, Gateway Arts Council has brought professional entertainment to the Northern Miami Valley.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with all the new shows we will be offering this next season,” Gateway executive director Ellen Keyes said. “Gateway strives to bring the best entertainment to our region and this year is no exception. Our success has been through the support of our sponsors, patrons, and donors. Because of their strong support, we can bring such wonderful entertainment to our area.”

Season tickets are $135 for all four shows. Season tickets for The Frontmen, Queen of the Night and Tusk can be purchased for $115. Tickets are also available on a per-performance basis.

Tickets go on sale to current season ticket holders in mid-May and to the public on May 6.

For more information on any of these programs, call Gateway Arts Council at 937-498-2787 or visit www.gatewayartscouncil.org.

The Frontmen

With their combined vocal and instrumental talents, The Frontmen deliver a high-energy show packed with fan favorites from their three award-winning and critically acclaimed bands, and also songs from some of the artists who have influenced them.

The Frontmen deliver a one-of-a-kind concert experience. Powerhouse hits performed by the “Frontmen” of country music include Restless Heart classics, “The Bluest Eyes in Texas,” “That Rock Won’t Roll,” “I’ll Still Be Loving You” and “Why Does It Have to Be (Wrong or Right).” Lonestar smashes such as “Amazed,” “Smile,” and “I’m Already There,” plus Little Texas hits including “God Blessed Texas,” “Amy’s Back in Austin,” and “What Might Have Been.” These songs and many others included in their shows are the soundtrack of a generation.

Tickets are $46, with a $1 discount for AAA members.

3 Redneck Tenors

These real-life Broadway and Opera stars are ready to rock your holidays with a classic, pop, and deep-fried fest of musical delights. The familiar Christmas tunes in the show include classics like “Sleigh Ride,” “White Christmas,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Santa Baby,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “Blue Christmas,” “O Holy Night,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Jingle Bells” and “Silent Night.” You’ll also enjoy Christmas spoofs like “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” and” I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” and a few other great surprises.

Tickets are $30, with a $1 discount for AAA members.

Queen of the Night, a tribute to Whitney Houston

Queen of the Night is a celebration of the music and life of someone considered of the greatest singers of all time, Whitney Houston. Experience the ultimate tribute to the remarkable musical repertoire of Whitney Houston in an electrifying production that honors her timeless songs with sensational vocalists and a full live band.

Prepare to be blown away by an extraordinary journey through three decades of all-time hits such as “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “One Moment In Time,” “I’m Every Woman,” “I Will Always Love You,” “My Love Is Your Love,” “So Emotional,” “Run To You,” “Saving All My Love,” “How Will I Know,” “Million Dollar Bill,” “The Greatest Love Of All,” and many more.

Tickets are $35, with a $1 discount for AAA members.

Tusk, A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Tusk emulates the musicianship and harmonies of one of the most dynamic bands of the century, Fleetwood Mac. They have rapidly become the most sought-after Fleetwood Mac tribute, performing all of the classic hits in addition to paying tribute in exacting fashion.

Tusk perfectly creates a hauntingly familiar atmosphere that is sure to have everyone in attendance taking a long journey down memory lane. They capture every essence of Fleetwood Mac, all the energy, the dynamics, the sound, incredible harmonies, musicianship, and all of the mystique.

Tusk has been crisscrossing the country since 2008 as The Classic Fleetwood Mac Tribute.

All five members of Tusk have been playing music with one another over the years in various configurations of original bands, jam bands, singer-songwriter circles, and alternative rock groups. Time, trust, and close friendship have cultivated an intimate familiarity with each other’s musical nuances, shaping each performance with such precision that even the slightest variation, virtually invisible to all but the five musicians sharing the stage, is met with a ‘wink and a nod’, and usually an inside joke.

Tickets are $46, with a $1 discount for AAA members.