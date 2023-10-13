PLEASANT HILL — Botkins had a big final week to end regular-season play.

The Trojans were voted the highest seed of any area boys soccer team, wrapped up a league title and won their regular-season finale on Thursday at Newton.

The Trojans will try to keep up their hot streak in postseason play, which begins next week.

Botkins beat Newton 4-0 on Thursday to improve to 12-3-1 overall. It’s the sixth straight win for the squad, which secured an outright Western Ohio Soccer League title on Tuesday by beating Jackson Center 4-1 on the road.

It’s the eighth WOSL in the last nine seasons for Botkins; a second-place finish behind Spencerville last year broke a streak of seven straight.

Senior forward Rylan Paul has scored 31 goals and has a team-high eight assists; he scored two goals on Thursday. Sophomore Trent Paul has scored 10 goals and senior Reis Aslage has scored six goals and has six assists.

Junior goalkeeper Conner Butcher has made 53 saves and given up six goals.

The WOSL announced its all-league teams on Friday. Rylyn Paul was named offensive player of the year, and longtime coach Kevin Lynch was named coach of the year.

Butcher joined Paul, Aselage, Memphis Meyer, and Eli Pitts as first team all-WOSL selections. Trent Paul was named second team.

Like most seasons, the Trojans have played a stellar nonconference schedule; they lost 2-1 to Troy Christian, 2-0 to Celina and 2-0 to Dayton Christian. Troy Christian and Dayton Christian are both ranked in Division III in the state coaches association poll, while Celina is ranked in D-II.

Botkins was voted the No. 5 seed in the 22-team Dayton Division III sectional. The Trojans are scheduled to open postseason play on Tuesday by hosting No. 19 Lehman Catholic and if victorious will face the winner over No. 17 Fairlawn vs. No. 4 Yellow Springs next Saturday in a sectional final.

If victorious in the second game, the Trojans will advance to a district semifinal on Oct. 24, likely at No. 3 Xenia Legacy Christian.

Botkins lost 4-0 to Yellow Springs in a district final last year.

Sidney ties for second in Valley Division

Sidney (6-10-2) tied with Xenia for second place in Miami Valley League Valley Division standings; both squads had 3-4-2 league records. Stebbins finished first in the division with a 4-3-2 record.

The Yellow Jackets were voted the No. 17 seed in the Dayton D-I sectional and will face No. 1 Springboro in a sectional semifinal on Tuesday.

Sidney wrapped up regular-season play on Thursday by beating Lima Senior 3-0.

Seniors Braxton Brewer, Isaiah Loaiza, Nick Fenton, Graham Van Tilburgh, Truman Depinet, Joey Flynn, Brady Hagan, Richard Tran and Gage Bonnette were honored before Thursday’s game.

Van Tilburgh had scored a team-high 12 goals entering Thursday’s game. Brewer ranks second in the MVL in saves; he had made 164 entering Thursday’s game.

Jackson Center voted No. 6 in Dayton D-III sectional

The Tigers finished regular-season play 11-3-3 after Tuesday’s loss to Botkins; they tied for second in WOSL standings with New Knoxville and Spencerville.

Jackson Center was voted the No. 6 seed and will start postseason play by hosting No. 15 Miami Valley on Tuesday. If victorious, the Tigers will host the winner of No. 13 Bellefontaine Calvary Christian vs. No. 7 Miami East next Saturday in a sectional final.

If the Tigers win the sectional final, they’ll advance to a district semifinal on Oct. 24, likely against No. 2 Dayton Christian.

Junior forward Lucas Heitkamp has scored 18 goals and has six assists, while senior Trever Huber has scored 10 goals and has 10 assists and senior Gavin McClintock has scored nine goals. Sophomore Carter Klopfenstein has made 59 saves.

The WOSL announced all-league teams on Friday. Heitkamp, Huber and Xavier Lowe were named first team and McClintock was named second team.

Lehman Catholic finishes regular-season play 2-14

Lehman beat Fairlawn 2-0 on Aug. 29 to improve to 2-3 but lost its last 11 matches. The team was voted the No. 19 seed and will travel to No. 5 Botkins for a sectional semifinal on Tuesday; it lost 9-0 to the Trojans in a tournament opener last year.

Lehman junior goalkeeper Colin Potts ranks first among Three Rivers Conference players with 180 saves; he’s given up 23 goals.

The Cavaliers finished in last place out of five TRC teams.

Fairlawn to finish regular season Saturday

The Jets (3-11) will finish regular-season play on Saturday when they travel to Miami Valley (7-6-3).

Fairlawn was voted the No. 17 seed and will travel to No. 4 Yellow Springs for a sectional semifinal on Tuesday.

Fairlawn seniors Logan Hollenbacher and Trey Sparks were named second team all-Western Ohio Soccer League on Friday.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.